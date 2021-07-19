Detroit Tigers clobber Texas Rangers, 14-0, for fourth win in a row

DETROIT — The fans at Comerica Park stood on their feet numerous times.

They kept cheering for Miguel Cabrera. He deserved all the ovations.

The Detroit Tigers (44-51) swung their way to a 14-0 victory over the Texas Rangers in Monday's series opener at Comerica Park — behind Cabrera's three-run double in the fifth inning and two-run single in the sixth inning. The 38-year-old finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs.

On a four-game winning streak, the Tigers are 35-27 since May 8.

They scored their 14 runs on 19 hits and six walks. Every player in the starting lineup recorded a hit, with multi-hit performances from seven players: Cabrera, Akil Baddoo (2-for-5, four RBIs), Jonathan Schoop (2-for-5, two RBIs), Robbie Grossman (2-for-4), Harold Castro (2-for-3), Isaac Paredes (3-for-3) and Victor Reyes (4-for-5).

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera runs during his double hit against the Texas Rangers during the bottom of the fifth inning at Comerica Park on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Rookie Casey Mize pitched four innings and allowed just one hit. He didn't allow a walk and struck out two, throwing 34 of 54 pitches for strikes as he remains under strict innings limits.

Relievers Joe Jimenez, Daniel Norris and Buck Farmer each tossed one scoreless inning. Ian Krol logged scoreless eighth and ninth innings. The Rangers recorded just four hits — without a walk — and struck out 10 times.

Rangers starter and All-Star Kyle Gibson was chased without recording an out in the sixth inning. He allowed eight runs on 10 hits and two walks, generating just two strikeouts. He departed with two runners on base, and the Tigers didn't slow down against reliever Brett Martin.