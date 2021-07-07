Cubs put Jake Arrieta on 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness: ‘Something’s going on with the way he’s pitching’

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs needed to figure out what direction to take with struggling right-hander Jake Arrieta.

Turns out that’s a trip to the injured list.

After allowing seven runs in 1 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Arrieta landed on the 10-day IL before Wednesday’s game with right hamstring tightness. Right-hander Cory Abbott was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Arrieta’s hamstring has been bothering him since late May, according to manager David Ross. Arrieta has an 8.55 ERA in his last 12 starts and a 9.67 ERA dating to May 30.

“It’s one of those things I think he thinks he’s fine,” Ross said. “Something’s going on with the way he’s pitching, and it’s just best if we take care of that, make sure that thing’s not some of the cause of what’s going on with him. Just trying to try to give him time to fully recover, make sure that’s not the issue.”

Ross said it’s the norm in baseball for players to get treatment for ailments and play through them. Ross simply said, “no, no,” when asked if they considered not starting Arrieta on Tuesday.

“So when you see them not playing up to their capability or what is supposed to be their level of performance that they expected, you expect that you try to put your finger on it, make sure that’s not it,” Ross said.

The Cubs will need a starter for Sunday with Arrieta on the IL, but Ross didn’t indicate who that might be. Trevor Williams, who pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief Tuesday, could be an option. Abbott, 24, has made eight starts (5.88 ERA) for Iowa this season and has appeared in four games out of the bullpen for the Cubs, recording a 4.32 ERA and 1.560 WHIP. Abbott hasn’t appeared in a game since July 1, and Ross might need him in a multi-inning relief role at some point in the coming days.

“I thought Trevor did good, filled in some holes when we needed a big outing out of the pen,” Ross said. “Got him stretched out. It was a bullpen day, so we got him some length, which was nice. ... I thought he did did a nice job of giving us some innings when we needed them for sure.”

Arrieta’s IL stint eliminates the problem of having him start in Sunday’s pre-All-Star break finale. His time on the IL only delays a decision the Cubs must make about Arrieta’s future with the team.

“He’s been doing a lot of that anyways, pushing through (the injury) with feeling like he can perform better for sure,” Ross said. “So I think it’s my job to make sure you take that out of his hands and do what’s best for him and us.”

The Cubs also scratched shortstop Javier Báez from the starting lineup Wednesday with a sprained right thumb. Sergio Alcántara started in his place and hit eighth in the lineup.

Báez was 6 for 11 in his last three games with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs. He hit two homers Tuesday and has 21 on the season.