Mets beat Brewers 4-3 on Jeff McNeil’s walk-off single; Jacob deGrom gives up 2 homers

NEW YORK — Employing their typical late-inning offensive boom and a seven-inning outing from Jacob deGrom, the Mets began Game 1 of their ninth doubleheader of the season with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Brewers. The Amazin’s fell to Milwaukee, 5-0, in Game 2 for a split of the twin bill.

Down one run and two outs to work with in Game 1, pinch-hitter Jose Peraza slammed a game-tying solo home run to left field off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader in the seventh inning. Five of Peraza’s six home runs this season have either tied the game or given the Mets the lead. Meanwhile, Hader was 20-for-20 in save opportunities this season before Peraza took him deep.

“I spend the whole game preparing for a moment like that,” Peraza said.

After Edwin Diaz erased Peraza’s heroics by walking two consecutive batters and hitting a third to force in the go-ahead run for the Brewers, the Mets again rallied in the bottom of the eighth to bail out their closer. They loaded the bases against Brent Suter and Jeff McNeil ripped his first career walk-off hit to center. McNeil’s two-run single gave the Mets their seventh walk-off win of the season, tied for the second-most in MLB.

“That was huge,” said McNeil, who was mobbed at first base by his teammates. “I know I’ve never had a walk-off hit so that was fun. It was fun celebrating with the boys.”

The Mets (45-38) split a doubleheader for the seventh time this season. But they took two out of three from the Brewers to win the series. They open a four-game set against the Pirates behind Taijuan Walker on Thursday to wrap up their sprint (18 games in 17 days) to the All-Star break.

DeGrom gave up two home runs, one on his fastball and one on his slider, against Milwaukee on Wednesday night at Citi Field. It was the first time this season deGrom surrendered multiple homers in a single start. Sandwiched between those solo shots from Luis Urias and Jace Peterson, deGrom found his usual dominant rhythm and retired 13 consecutive batters.

Even though it wasn’t his best outing, deGrom couldn’t help but make some history.

The Mets ace eclipsed 1,500 career strikeouts in the fourth inning, on a three-pitch whiff against Willy Adames, to become the second-fastest pitcher to reach that mark in his 198th game. DeGrom trails only Yu Darvish (197 games). Randy Johnson is third on the list, accomplishing the feat in his 206th game. DeGrom became the 21st active player to reach 1,500 strikeouts.

Mets fans got on their feet and chanted M-V-P for the two-time Cy Young award winner. DeGrom seemed to crack the slightest of smiles on the mound as his extended standing ovation went on. Eventually, he tossed the ball back into the Mets dugout for safekeeping.

“I didn’t know that I was that close to 1,500 until I think [Francisco] Lindor said throw the ball, then I looked up and said, ‘Wow,’” deGrom said. “It was very special. Playing in front of fans has been a blast and they’ve always treated me very well.

“That ovation that I got, I didn’t really know what to do in that moment. Just want to get back to pitching, I don’t know what to do. But very cool, and very special moment.”

The Mets had their best opportunity to score some runs and create another dramatic comeback in the sixth inning of Game 2. Trailing the Brewers 3-0, the Mets drew three consecutive walks against Brad Boxberger to open the frame. Then Lindor, Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso went down swinging on three straight strikeouts to end the inning. Boxberger’s magic trick was the Mets’ downfall.

Right-hander Robert Stock made his Mets debut in the nightcap, allowing two earned runs on four hits over four innings. The only runs scored against him came on a Manny Pina two-run home run in the second inning. Stock retired eight of his next 10 batters to keep the Mets in the game. But the Mets offense wasted its opportunity against Boxberger after Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson hurled four scoreless innings.