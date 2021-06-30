Twins’ Donaldson slams White Sox’s Giolito at length: ‘I’m in your face’

CHICAGO – Josh Donaldson's intentions were clear as soon as he sat down Wednesday for a Zoom conference call. He appeared on the screen wearing a T-shirt that read, "You Got Something To Say?"

Boy, did he ever.

Donaldson responded to White Sox starter Lucas Giolito's criticism of him during Chicago's 7-6 victory Tuesday. Donaldson homered off Giolito in the first inning and yelled, "It's not sticky anymore," suggesting that Giolito had been using illegal substances before the current leaguewide crackdown.

After the game, Giolito responded by saying of Donaldson: "He's a ... pest," Giolito said around an expletive. "That's a classless move. If he wants to talk, say it to my face.

"At the end of the night, there's a W next to my name and they're in last place."

According to Donaldson, he had a discussion with Giolito in the parking lot of Guaranteed Rate Field after the game.

"He didn't have really much to say," Donaldson said. "He said that he thought I was annoying. I said, 'So what? I'm on the opposing team. What do you care about me?' I said, 'I'm in your face. I'm telling you what I think. What have you got to say about that?' And he didn't have any response."

Donaldson wasn't done with Giolito's comments.

"First off, he called me a pest, right? Which is fine," Donaldson said. "I kinda almost consider that a compliment. You are really not supposed to like me being on the opposing team, so I'm fine with that."

Donaldson didn't like being called classless, claiming that what he said was meant to fire up his team. He added that Giolito wouldn't have cared if he hadn't been up to something. He also pointed out that Giolito struck out just one batter on Tuesday and wasn't dominating with his fastball in the top of the strike zone like he has.

"Guess what, Mr. Giolito? Your spin rate is down 200. Your curveball spin rate is down 400 or 500," Donaldson said. "Your slider is down 200. So, look. If we are going to talk about class, what side are you going to choose?"

Donaldson said he has a list of 150 pitchers he's tracked since 2017 who have increased their spin rates, and his goal is just to level the playing field. This week, the Twins are trying to salvage their season, so he's trying to do all he can to fire them up. He's trying to get his team out of its own sticky situation.

"I mean, that's a huge part," he said. "I'm trying to get our boys fired up and ready to go. We're at a point in our season which is critical. This is do or die for us, going through this stretch. We're playing with a sense of urgency right now to go out there and win ballgames. Me talking to my teammates and me trying to encourage them and getting them fired up, that's part of my job. That's why I'm here."