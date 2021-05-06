Padres hitters haven’t gotten it together yet

It just has to get better.

Right?

Infielder Jake Cronenworth was the latest person associated with the Padres to essentially say just that.

“I think it’s inevitable with the guys that we have in this lineup,” he said after Wednesday’s win over the Pirates, “that this offense is going to turn around at one point.”

That sentiment appears to be rooted in history and supported by statistical likelihood.

These are mostly the same group of players who combined for a .798 OPS (fourth in the majors) and averaged 1.6 home runs per game (fourth) and 5.4 runs a game (third) in 2020.

Yet 32 games into this season, which resumes Friday night in San Francisco, they rank 26th with a .670 OPS, have hit fewer than one home run a game (30, which ranks 26th) and are averaging 3.8 runs a game (26th).

The Padres are 18-14 in spite of that, in large part because their pitching has been generally outstanding and they have manufactured runs with magnificent baserunning.

But that almost certainly cannot continue if they are to get where they want to get.

The past four World Series winners finished the regular season with the major leagues’ top slugging percentage. No World Series participant since the Mets in 2015 ranked as low as 17th in that category.

The Padres, whose .356 slugging percentage this season ranks 28th, have acknowledged they have to hit (and slug) much better. More than that, they speak about it as an inevitability.

“The beauty of this getting back to 162 games is that’s too much time for us to not put up the production we’re able to put up,” first baseman Eric Hosmer said. “We went through a tough stretch there. We faced some of the best arms I’ve ever faced in a stretch in my career. We’ll come out of that strong. The confidence with the offense is the same. We still feel like we’re the same. We’re going to get those timely hits. We’re just going to explode when we’re going to explode. We have plenty of time to get back to where we need to be.”

Sure, it would seem so.

But a comparison of even the first 32 games of last season, in which the Padres were only one game better than their record this season before going on to finish with the majors’ third-best record at 37-23, shows a startling disparity in production.

Mainly, it is as if almost every batter caught the slumps.

“We’ve had maybe one or two guys throughout a night have a big night,” manager Jayce Tingler said. “Ultimately for this group offensively, for us to hit our stride, we’ve got to be balanced.”

As important as Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were to the Padres in 2020 — finishing third and fourth, respectively, in National League MVP voting — they didn’t do all the lifting.

Through the first 32 games of last season, the Padres had 13 games in which at least three players had multiple hits. This year, it has been six games.

The Padres had at least four extra-base hits in 15 of their first 32 games last season. They have had that many in six this year, and the season’s first three games account for half of those.

Not once in the first 32 games of 2020 did the Padres go without an extra-base hit, and just twice did they have only one. This year, they have gone without an extra-base hit four times and have had only one on seven occasions.

As has been discussed and dissected on an almost-daily basis, the Padres are arguably at their worst when it matters most this season. They are batting .230 with a .322 slugging percentage with runners in scoring position. That is down from .310 and .569 for the entirety of 2020.

Tingler has spoken many times about believing his players are “pressing” in those situations.

Among the other underlying reasons for their overall paltry production, it is fair to point out offense is down throughout the majors this season. However, the Padres aren’t even average in most categories. Their .230 batting average is four points below the NL average, their .315 on-base percentage is equal to the NL average, and their .355 slugging percentage is 37 points below the NL average.

Worry? What, them?

“We’re one click away from getting this going,” said Machado, whose pinch-hit single Wednesday night was his second hit in 19 at-bats. “Once we do, this train is going to be going for a long haul.”

There continue to be abundant signs that forecast will prove accurate.

The Padres have the second-lowest chase rate in the majors. They are walking more frequently than all but one team. They are striking out less frequently than any other team.

One possible wrinkle that needs to be ironed out is the balance between patience and aggressiveness.

The Padres swing at fewer pitches in the strike zone than any team.

There have been games when they don’t, and they generally score more in those. Then they go back to being what could be considered overly patient.

Tingler bristles at the suggestion.

“We don’t want to be labeled as a team that’s passive or takes, because that’s not our identity,” he said. " … We want to be aggressive. We want to be aggressive in the zone. We want to make sure we’re staying disciplined in the zone.”

The argument they have faced an abundance of top-flight pitchers is valid. In their past 18 games, they have faced 12 starting pitchers who entered those games with an ERA of 2.93 or lower.

But the Padres have also made some middling arms look like Cy Young contenders.

After Mitch Keller came to town with an 8.20 ERA and shut the Padres out on two hits over 5 2/3 innings Tuesday, Tingler said this:

“Not to take anything away from him, he threw a lot of strikes. At the same time, we’re just having a hard time right now stringing two, three quality at-bats together, for whatever reason. We’ve got to find a way.”

Again, they believe they will.

“We have unbelievable leadership and guys in there that have done it a long time,” catcher Austin Nola said. “I know it’s going to come around. We just have to continue to have good at-bats and keep the lineup moving, bouncing off each other. That’s the biggest thing, good at-bats and keep the line moving.”

There are so many reasons to believe their optimism is founded.

It is possible the Padres are simply struggling through some corollaries of Murphy’s Law — that everything goes worse under pressure and everything goes wrong all at once.

“This game goes in waves of runs,” Tingler said. “Right now, we just don’t have a lot of guys who are feeling it or hot. Hopefully, the good news is we’ve got an opportunity with some guys colder than usual, maybe four, five, six guys heat up together. We do that, we’ve got a chance to be pretty lethal.”