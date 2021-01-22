Report: Red Sox, Kiké Hernandez agree to two-year deal

The Red Sox have turned to an old World Series foe to bolster their depth at second base and, possibly, elsewhere in the field.

MLB.com reported Boston and former Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernandez agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal late Friday night. The 29-year-old was a free agent for the first time and is the fourth player to be signed by the Red Sox this offseason, joining outfielder Hunter Renfroe and pitchers Martin Perez and Matt Andriese.

Hernandez peaked offensively in 2018, cracking 21 home runs and posting an .806 OPS in 145 games. The Dodgers and Boston squared off in that year’s version of the Fall Classic, and the Red Sox cruised to their fourth championship this century in just five games. Los Angeles broke a 32-year title drought last season when it outlasted the Rays in a six-games thriller.

Hernandez enjoyed four straight seasons where he appeared in at least 109 games for the Dodgers, who captured National League West titles in each of them. He slashed .230/.270/.410 in 48 games in 2020 and played in 17 games throughout four rounds of the expanded playoffs. Per FanGraphs, he was credited with 21 defensive runs saved at second base over the last two regular seasons.

Hernandez is a Puerto Rico native who has a previous relationship with Boston manager Alex Cora. He was named to the national team for the 2017 World Baseball Classic, a roster Cora assembled as its general manager. Puerto Rico claimed a silver medal by winning its first seven games and falling in the finals to the United States.

Dustin Pedroia’s long-term absence due to a left knee injury has kept the Red Sox in an extended state of limbo at what used to be a strong position in its lineup. Boston staggered through a handful of candidates during the 60-game sprint last year, including an ineffective performance from opening day starter Jose Peraza. The Red Sox believe they have a long-term answer at the position in touted prospect Jeter Downs, but he’s yet to appear above the Double-A level and spent the summer at the alternate site in Pawtucket.

Hernandez recorded defensive innings at first base, second base, shortstop and all three outfield positions for Los Angeles last season. The majority of his time came at second base, as Hernandez made 22 starts. He’s likely to be replaced by Dodgers prospect Gavin Lux, who is one of the top young talents in all of baseball.

Hernandez has posted a significant gap to date in production against left-handed pitchers and right-handed pitchers. His OPS against southpaws is a solid .820, which is nearly 150 points higher than what he manages otherwise. Hernandez counts just three fewer extra-base hits against left-handers despite recording 222 more career plate appearances against right-handers,

Boston will be the fourth professional organization for Hernandez. He was drafted by the Astros in 2009 and was part of a six-player deal with the Marlins in July 2014 that brought Jake Marisnick, Colin Moran and Francis Martes to Houston. Hernandez was on the move again that December, this time as part of a seven-player deal that also returned Austin Barnes, Andrew Heaney and Chris Hatcher to Los Angeles for Dee Strange-Gordon, Dan Haren and Miguel Rojas.

Boston has yet to officially announce the Perez signing and holds just one open 40-man roster spot. The Red Sox cleared a place — presumably for Perez — by dealing minor league infielder C.J. Chatham to the Phillies for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Chatham reunites with the executive who drafted him out of Florida Atlantic, as Dave Dombrowski will be entering his first year as Philadelphia’s president of baseball operations.