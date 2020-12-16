David Ross not concerned with more potential changes on the Chicago Cubs roster: ‘Retool, whatever, rebuild — none of those words are on the radar for me’

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross is preparing to start spring training in mid-February with slugger Kris Bryant possibly playing the outfield more frequently and Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks leading the rotation.

But as evidenced by Theo Epstein’s accelerated departure as president of baseball operations last month, Ross is aware that change can be expected but spontaneous.

Ross knows his offense needs a change, and more personnel moves — such as the decision not to tender Kyle Schwarber a contract two weeks ago — could occur before the Cubs are scheduled to start workouts in Mesa, Ariz., in two months.

“(President) Jed Hoyer has been working hard from top to bottom of the organization to make us the best,” Ross said Wednesday during a 38-minute conference call with reporters. “So retool, whatever, rebuild — none of those words are on the radar for me.”

Ross, who led the Cubs to a 2020 National League Central title in his first season, has been accustomed to trade rumors involving Bryant, the third baseman who can become a free agent after next season.

For now, Ross anticipates Bryant returning as a key piece of his lineup and perhaps more often as an outfielder — a possibility because the Cubs have only two outfielders on their 40-man roster.

“He knows that’s an option, and we all know how good he is out there,” said Ross, who has communicated with Bryant and several other players this offseason via text message. “He does a good job out in the outfield and he’s never really had to work really hard on that area.”

Ross also intends to keep switch-hitter Ian Happ in the leadoff spot unless the Cubs acquire a bona fide leadoff hitter.

“I’ve talked to him multiple times on just where he likes to hit, and it doesn’t seem to faze him either way,” Ross said.

Happ performed well throughout the order, particularly at the top after Bryant suffered a left wrist injury that caused him to miss the second half of August.

The bigger issue, however, is addressing an offense that suffered from a relative inability to make contact and control the strike zone.

The hiring of Chris Valaika, who served as a roving hitting coordinator and is well-schooled in analytics, as assistant hitting coach was made to help shore up those deficiencies.

Ross said the Cubs have the technology to train better against hard-throwing pitchers who dominated them. But he declined to reveal details.

“Our talent level is through the roof,” Ross said. “We’ve got great talent. Maybe some of the game has sped up on us in areas, and I think we can train a little bit better or in a unique way that could make us better.”

Ross sensed that Darvish and Hendricks, described as “building blocks” by Epstein after the season because of their frontline status and long-term contracts, are “huge pieces to us going forward.”

But “Jed is committed to working in the boundaries that is provided for him and trying to make us the best possible team we can be,” Ross said. “And I think there’s a lot of different ways to look at that.”

Darvish, who finished second in the NL Cy Young Award voting, has three years and $60 million left on his contract and no-trade rights to 12 teams. Hendricks is owed $42 million over the next three seasons, plus a vesting option of $16 million for 2024.

Ross didn’t second-guess himself over his commitment to a set lineup throughout most of a 60-game season even though the Cubs finished with a .220 average — including a franchise-worst .210 mark at home — in addition to batting .238 with the bases loaded and .175 with runners at second and third.

Ross was extremely forthcoming in assessing some changes he will make in regards to communicating with his players and coaches and reviewing games with executives.

“I probably would be a little less patient and push some ideas I had or talk a little more baseball,” Ross said. “I’ve talked to multiple players and I think the guys want more conversation from me.”

Ross, who was teammates with several current Cubs players before retiring after the 2016 season, was careful to keep some distance as manager but believes he could have been more assertive in expressing observations and suggestions to those veterans.

Ross shared his experiences of being traded or released as a “real game-changer” with Schwarber, who hit 38 home runs in 2019 but hit .188 last season.

“We all love Kyle and what he’s done here for the Cubs and would welcome him back with open arms,” Ross said. “But I have a feeling there would be a lot of teams picking up the phone to call his agent.”

Ross also maintained hope that left-hander Jon Lester would re-sign with the Cubs after becoming a free agent.

“I’m a glass-half-full kind of guy, so I keep my fingers crossed,” Ross said.