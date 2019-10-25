Green Sea Floyds plays host to Hemingway in region tilt

Green Sea Floyds junior quarterback Aaron Graham throws a pass during warmups Friday night in Nichols as the Trojans prepare to take on tht Hemingway Tigers. Green Sea defeated the Tigers 62-7.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds senior receiver Ethan Damron catches a pass during warmups Friday night in Nichols as the Trojans prepare to take on tht Hemingway Tigers. Green Sea defeated the Tigers 62-7.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds sophomore running back Dan Johnson catches a pass during warmups Friday night in Nichols as the Trojans prepare to take on tht Hemingway Tigers. Green Sea defeated the Tigers 62-7.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds freshman offensive lineman Holden Calder prepares to snap the ball during warmups Friday night in Nichols as the Trojans prepare to take on tht Hemingway Tigers. Green Sea defeated the Tigers 62-7.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Hemingway senior quarterback Jameaine Washington runs the ball against Green Sea Floyds Friday night in Nichols. Green Sea defeated the Tigers 62-7.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds senior quarterback Bubba Elliott runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Hemingway Tigers Friday night in Nichols as the Trojans defeated Hemingway 62-7.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds defenders jump to block a pass thrown by Hemingway senior quarterback Jameaine Washington Friday night in Nichols as the Trojans defeated the Tigers 62-7.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Green Sea Floyds junior running back Jaquan Dixon runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Hemingway Tigers Friday night in Nichols as the Trojans defeated Hemingway 62-7.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com