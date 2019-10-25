High School Football
Grand Strand high school football scoreboard (LIVE updates)
Aynor
Aynor 8, Loris 0 (2nd quarter)
Carolina Forest
Carolina Forest 21, West Florence 7 (1st quarter)
Murrells Inlet
St. James 7, Conway 0 (2nd quarter)
Green Sea
Green Sea Floyds 21, Hemingway 0 (2nd quarter)
Hartsville
Hartsville 7, North Myrtle Beach 0 (2nd quarter)
Florence
South Florence 14, Socastee 0 (2nd quarter)
North Charleston
Waccamaw 22, Academic Magnet 0 (1st quarter)
Thursday’s game
Florence
Myrtle Beach 43, Wilson 30
