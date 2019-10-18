High School Football
Grand Strand high school football scoreboard (LIVE updates)
Aynor
Dillon 14, Aynor 8 (2nd quarter)
Murrells Inlet
Carolina Forest 35, St. James 0 (2nd quarter)
Conway
South Florence 21, Conway 7 (1st quarter)
Lake View
Green Sea Floyds 21, Lake View 0 (2nd quarter)
Loris
Cheraw 7, Loris 0 (1st quarter)
Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach 21, Marlboro County 0 (1st quarter)
Darlington
North Myrtle Beach 7, Darlington 0 (2nd quarter)
Florence
West Florence 7, Socastee 0 (1st quarter)
Manning
Manning 6, Waccamaw 0 (1st quarter)
Comments