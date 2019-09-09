Will football season be extended? High school league makes post-Hurricane Dorian ruling

Kickoff Classic highlights in slow motion Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday.

The South Carolina High School League announced on Monday that the fall sports schedule will remain intact, even though Hurricane Dorian wiped out much of football’s Week 2 and a multitude of games across fall sports in the Lowcountry.

“I am comfortable stating the regular season will continue as previously scheduled due to Hurricane Dorian was not as destructive as past storms we have endured,” said SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton in a news release. “We are grateful South Carolina did not receive the brunt of weather that some parts of the southeastern United States experienced. The SCHSL looks forward to assisting any and all districts with their schedule needs due to the impact of the storm.”

On the football field, Carolina Forest, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee and Waccamaw had their football games slated for Week 2 canceled due to the weather. Horry County schools were not in session because of the storm, leaving teams without practices and official team activities to prepare for make-up contests. In previous years, the South Carolina High School League has added time to the end of the regular season for teams to play additional games.

“It’s tough to begin a season and then have an unexpected break like this,” said Aynor coach Jason Allen last week before Hurricane Dorian impacted the Grand Strand. “These are things that we can’t control. We just have to stay ready and get back to work.”

Other area teams were able to adjust their schedules by picking up a contest during their previously scheduled bye weeks or squeezing in a game.

Aynor and Green Sea Floyds, two of the strong rushing attacks on the Grand Strand, were able to move their Week 2 contest to Week 4, when both teams had a week off. With the move, both programs were able to maintain a nine-game schedule. Each program was slated to face off against Creek Bridge this season, but the school was permanently closed during the summer.

Waccamaw also used a bye week as a make-up date for a game. The Warriors’ Week 2 game against Andrews will not be made up, but coach Shane Fidler was able to add Military Magnet to the schedule for Week 3 and the two teams will face off on Friday.

The only Week 2 contest to proceed will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, as Loris welcomes South Columbus to town. The Lions will play again on Friday when they travel to Green Sea Floyds.