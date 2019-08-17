Area teams get on field for CNB Kickoff Classic

Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty runs the ball against the St. James Sharks Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Socastee Braves sophomore running back Preston Baker runs the ball against Green Sea Floyds Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty stands for the National Anthem ahead of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday evening.
St. James senior quarterback Ethan White passes to junior tight end Dylan Orschell against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach sophomore receiver Adam Randall catches a pass during warm ups ahead of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday evening.
The Green Sea Floyds Trojans run off the field after the side is retired against the Socastee Braves Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach senior running back Rayshad Feaster runs the ball against the St. James Sharks Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Green Sea Floyds senior quarterback Bubba Elliott runs the ball against the Socastee Braves Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach senior defensive lineman Josh Krasevic warms up ahead of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday evening.
Green Sea Floyds head coach Donnie Kiefer speaks to his players during a timeout as his team took on the Socastee Braves Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach senior defesive lineman Quami Spells warms up ahead of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday evening.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty warms up ahead of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday evening.
Myrtle Beach head football coach Mickey Wilson chats with an assistant coach as his players warm up ahead of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday evening.
Myrtle Beach sophomore receiver Adam Randall goes up for a pass against the St. James Sharks Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty warms up ahead of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday evening.
Green Sea Floyds sophomore running back Dan Johnson rests on the sidelines as the Trojans took on the Socastee Braves Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Socastee Braves sophomore running back Preston Baker runs the ball against Green Sea Floyds Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty warms up ahead of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic at Brooks Stadium in Conway Friday evening.
Myrtle Beach sophomore receiver Adam Randall runs after catching a pass from senior quarterback Luke Doty against the St. James Sharks Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Green Sea Floyds senior quarterback Ethan Damron runs the ball against the Socastee Braves Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty lines up against the St. James Sharks Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty looks to pass against the St. James Sharks Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty hands off to junior running back Ben Herriott against the St. James Sharks Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
Myrtle Beach sophomore receiver Adam Randall celebrates with senior quarterback Luke Doty after catching a touchdown pass against the St. James Sharks Friday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway during the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic.
