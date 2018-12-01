Green Sea Floyds makes history against Hemingway

Green Sea Floyds High School players celebrate a touchdown in the lower state championship game against Hemingway. The Trojans won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Green Sea Floyd’s Jaquan Dixon (9) drives past Hemingway defenders in the Lower State Championship. Green Sea Floyds High School won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Green Sea Floyd’s Jaquan Dixon (9) drives past Hemingway defenders for a touchdown in the Lower State Championship. Green Sea Floyds High School won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Fans cheer from the back of pick-up trucks in the Green Sea Floyds High School game against Hemingway. The Trojans won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Green Sea Floyds High School team captains watch the coin flip before the Lower State Final against Hemingway. Nov 30, 2018.
Green Sea Floyds High School Trojans take to the field in the Class A Lower State Championship game against Hemingway Friday night. The Trojans won with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Green Sea’s Anwain Graham runs against Hemingway. Green Sea Floyds High School won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Green Sea Floyd’s head coach Donnie Kiefer celebrates a play during the Class A Lower State Championship game against Hemingway Friday night. His team won with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Green Sea Floyd’s Jaquan Dixon scores against Hemingway. Green Sea Floyds High School won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Hemingway’s Darius Williams struggles to run against Green Sea Floyds. Green Sea Floyds High School won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Fans cheer with megaphones at the Green Sea Floyds Trojan’s Class A Lower State Championship game against Hemingway Friday night. The Trojans won with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Green Sea players cheer on their team mates as they realize the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway is well in hand on Friday night. The Green Sea Trojans won with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Fans cheer at the Green Sea Floyds Trojan’s Class A Lower State Championship game against Hemingway Friday night. The Trojans won with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Coach Donnie Kiefer gets doused with the water bucket after Green Sea Floyds High School won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Players celebrate after Green Sea Floyds High School won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Coach Donnie Kiefer speaks to his team after Green Sea Floyds High School won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
Players celebrate after Green Sea Floyds High School won the Class A Lower State Championship against Hemingway Friday night with a score of 47-7 (final). Nov 30, 2018.
