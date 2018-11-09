Myrtle Beach players warm up ahead of Friday’s first-round playoff game against Dreher at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
High School Football

Live updates: Tonight’s Myrtle Beach-area high school football scoreboard

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 09, 2018 07:31 PM

Find live, up-to-the-minute scores here and via our partner, ScoreStream, which can be downloaded here. Once in the app, you can join in on the action by submitting scores, photos and video from a game.

State playoffs

First round

Class 5A

River Bluff 21, Conway 12 (2nd quarter)

Carolina Forest 28, Lexington 21 (3rd quarter)

Class 4A

Myrtle Beach 43, Dreher 0 (Halftime)

North Myrtle Beach 31, South Aiken 7 (3rd quarter)

Class 3A

Aynor 27, Battery Creek 6 (Halftime)

Wade Hampton 22, Loris 8 (3rd quarter)

