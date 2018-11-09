Live updates: Tonight’s Myrtle Beach-area high school football scoreboard

Find live, up-to-the-minute scores here and via our partner, ScoreStream, which can be downloaded here. Once in the app, you can join in on the action by submitting scores, photos and video from a game.

State playoffs

First round

Class 5A

River Bluff 21, Conway 12 (2nd quarter)

Carolina Forest 28, Lexington 21 (3rd quarter)

Class 4A

Myrtle Beach 43, Dreher 0 (Halftime)

North Myrtle Beach 31, South Aiken 7 (3rd quarter)

Class 3A

Aynor 27, Battery Creek 6 (Halftime)

Wade Hampton 22, Loris 8 (3rd quarter)