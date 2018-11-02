Hartsville quarterback Tiyon Evans (15) slips out of the tackle of Myrtle Beach’s Shedrick Pointer (24) on his way to his first touchdown of the night in Hartsville’s 70-34 victory on Thursday.
High School Football

Live updates: Tonight’s Myrtle Beach-area high school football scoreboard

By David Wetzel

November 02, 2018 07:50 PM

Find live, up-to-the-minute scores here and via our partner, ScoreStream, which can be downloaded here. Once in the app, you can join in on the action by submitting scores, photos and video from a game.

Thursday

Hartsville 70, Myrtle Beach 34

North Myrtle Beach 12, Marlboro County 0

Georgetown 41, Waccamaw 0

Carolina Forest 35, Socastee 7

South Florence 35, St. James 6

Friday

Cheraw 29, Aynor 24 (2nd quarter)

Green Sea Floyds 54, McBee 0 (4th quarter)

Lake City 24, Loris 12 (Halftime)

West Florence 19, Conway 7 (Halftime)

