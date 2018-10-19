Live updates: Tonight’s Myrtle Beach-area high school football scoreboard

Find live, up-to-the-minute scores here and via our partner, ScoreStream, which can be downloaded here. Once in the app, you can join in on the action by submitting scores, photos and video from a game.

Hartsville 28, North Myrtle Beach 0 (3rd quarter)

Aynor 32, Loris 14 (Halftime)

Carolina Forest 30, West Florence 30 (3rd quarter)

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Conway 28, St. James 7 (2nd quarter)

Green Sea Floyds 0, Hemingway 0 (1st quarter)

Myrtle Beach 35, Wilson 7 (Halftime)

Socastee 12, South Florence 7 (Halftime)

Waccamaw 44, Academic Magnet 0 (3rd quarter)