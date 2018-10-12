The St. James student section sheers Monday night in Murrells Inlet as the Sharks face off against the West Florence Knights.
The St. James student section sheers Monday night in Murrells Inlet as the Sharks face off against the West Florence Knights. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
High School Football

Live updates: Tonight’s Myrtle Beach-area high school football scoreboard

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

October 12, 2018 07:32 PM

Find live, up-to-the-minute scores here and via our partner, ScoreStream, which can be downloaded here. Once in the app, you can join in on the action by submitting scores, photos and video from a game.

Dillon 48, Aynor 0 (Final)

Carolina Forest 56, St. James 13 (Final)

Conway 14, South Florence 6 (4th quarter)

Lake View 16, Green Sea Floyds 15 (4th quarter)

Cheraw 28, Loris 22 (4th quarter)

Myrtle Beach 21, Marlboro County 0 (3rd quarter)

North Myrtle Beach 41, Darlington 7 (Final)

West Florence 56, Socastee 8 (4th quarter)

Manning 28, Waccamaw 7 (4th quarter)

