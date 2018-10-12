Live updates: Tonight’s Myrtle Beach-area high school football scoreboard

Find live, up-to-the-minute scores here and via our partner, ScoreStream, which can be downloaded here. Once in the app, you can join in on the action by submitting scores, photos and video from a game.

Dillon 48, Aynor 0 (Final)

Carolina Forest 56, St. James 13 (Final)

Conway 14, South Florence 6 (4th quarter)

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Lake View 16, Green Sea Floyds 15 (4th quarter)

Cheraw 28, Loris 22 (4th quarter)

Myrtle Beach 21, Marlboro County 0 (3rd quarter)

North Myrtle Beach 41, Darlington 7 (Final)

West Florence 56, Socastee 8 (4th quarter)

Manning 28, Waccamaw 7 (4th quarter)