Myrtle Beach football coach reaches milestone in Seahawks’ throttling of Darlington

Mickey Wilson isn’t much for tooting his own horn when it comes to his successes as head football coach at Myrtle Beach High School.

When asked, he’s quick to deflect praise onto his players, coaching staff or just plain good luck. However, the last 100 victories for the Myrtle Beach football program have had one common denominator – Wilson has orchestrated them as the leading man.

On Saturday, following a three-week period without football due to Hurricane Florence, Wilson and his undefeated Seahawks played at high noon at Darlington. Given the unusual circumstances – playing on Saturday, in the daytime, for the first time in three weeks – it would have been easy to write this game off. Instead, Myrtle Beach made a statement, beating Darlington 49-0 and staking its claim as one of the team’s to be reckoned with in Class 4A’s toughest region.

The win gave Wilson 100 in his tenure on the Myrtle Beach sideline, something he’s not ready to reflect on yet.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“It’s neat, I’ve been very fortunate to have some great coaches and players that I’ve worked with here,” he said. “But, coaching is more about getting these players better and competing for championships. The accolades are nice, but during the season that can’t be a focus.”

Much of what makes Wilson an ultra-competitor on the sidelines is his determination to see his players succeed. Even when discussing his 100th win, Wilson couldn’t help but talk about how great his team’s leadership is and how the players executed in the contest.

“The biggest thing that happened today is that we played really well,” he said. “Defensively and on special teams, we looked excellent. Offensively, our timing looked off, but we expected that after a month off. Our offense is all about timing.”

While 100 wins wasn’t on any goal checklist for Myrtle Beach’s head man, he’s happy to be back in the saddle with his team.

“It was a great win today and our kids enjoyed being back on the field,” he said. “My wife said something to me that really struck me – this break without seeing my players was the longest I’d gone without seeing them ever. All year I’m around this group and I can’t think of a better group to spend that much time with.”

Wilson will begin working on his next 100 wins as Myrtle Beach travels to Marlboro County on Friday.