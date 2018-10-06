Live updates: Tonight’s Myrtle Beach-area high school football scoreboard

Find live, up-to-the-minute scores here and via our partner, ScoreStream, which can be downloaded here. Once in the app, you can join in on the action by submitting scores, photos and video from a game.

Friday

Bishop England 23, Waccamaw 13 (Final)

Saturday

Myrtle Beach 49, Darlington 0 (Final)

Conway 27, Socastee 26 (Final)

Green Sea Floyds 19, Timmonsville 13 (Final)

Carolina Forest 28, South Florence 7 (Final)

Dillon 47, Loris 14 (Final)

Wilson 14, North Myrtle Beach 9 (Final)

Aynor 0, Marion 0

Monday

West Florence at St. James, 6:30 p.m.