Extra week added to SC high school football season after hurricane impacts schedule

For the third time in the last four years, the high school football season in South Carolina will be pushed back.
On Tuesday, the South Carolina High School League executive committee voted 18-0 in favor of adding one week to the 2018 high school football season.
This means games were missed last week will be made up Nov. 2. The state championships will be Dec. 7 for Class A and 2A at Benedict College and Dec. 8 for Class 3-5A at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“The devastation some of our communities have gone through is truly traumatic,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We are hoping this creates some sort of normalcy that it possibly can. The committee is adamant how much we extend the season of football so we are at one week at this point.”
More than 50 games were washed out last week because of Hurricane Florence, and there’s a chance 18 more will be missed this week because of the aftermath of the storm. Chesterfield, Darlington, Horry and Marion county schools might be out the entire week and not be able to play. Of those 18 games, half are region contests for Class 2A and 3A schools.
That means some schools might have to make two games. Singleton said the league will work with the schools if they decide to make up one game and not the other.
This isn’t the first time the SCHSL has had to deal with hurricane-related issues in the last few years. In 2015, the season was moved back because of the floods. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew forced the season to be pushed back two weeks with the state championships being held the same day as the Shrine Bowl.
This year’s extension means the 3A, 4A and 5A championships will be played on the same weekend North-South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach.
The Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 15 at Wofford College but that might be a possible conflict with North Carolina schools possibly pushing back its season. Shrine Bowl Public Relations Chair Joe Sessoms said officials will be in discussion with both high school leagues in the next few weeks before any decision regarding any date changes are made to the game.
SCISA athletics director Michael Fanning said his league has no plans to make up games lost to Hurricane Florence. SCISA did the same thing in 2015 and 2016, and seedings for the playoffs will be based on regular-season records.
While football was extended a week, the other fall sports weren’t because they are able to play multiple games in a week in attempt to make up games missed because of Hurricane Florence.
