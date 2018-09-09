Vote here for The Sun News’ high school football game of the week

We’re inching ever closer to the region schedule for our Grand Strand football teams, and have some marquee local-on-local matchups this week as we prepare for the “second half” of the football schedule. Highlighting Week 4 are two Class 4A-vs.-Class 5A matchups, as Carolina Forest visits Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach travels to Socastee. Aynor will have its home opener this week, when Creek Bridge comes to play the Blue Jackets. St. James and Waccamaw will each host its second home game of the season.
(Voting begins now and results will be tallied at 5 p.m. Wednesday)
Comments