Vote here for The Sun News’ high school football game of the week

Week Two brought out some impressive performances from our local teams, with Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, and North Myrtle Beach as big winners on Friday. Aynor slugged out a tough contest over Green Sea Floyds to move to 2-0 on the season, while Conway and Waccamaw each fell to 0-3.
Things go no easier for Conway in Week Three, as it travels to powerhouse Hartsville for a non-region matchup. Aynor will finish its slate of three consecutive road games to open the season when it travels to East Clarendon; and three local-on-local matchups highlight the week’s action. St. James, coming off a bye week, will host a strong North Myrtle Beach team; Socastee heads to face a juggernaut offense in Myrtle Beach, and Green Sea Floyds and Loris will battle for Highway 9 supremacy in the North Strand.
With a split slate of games this week, The Sun News sports staff made a preliminary vote to create Game of the Week finalists.
(Voting begins now and results will be tallied at 5 p.m. Wednesday)
