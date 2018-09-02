North Myrtle Beach Chiefs fans watch as the Chiefs play the West Brunswick Trojans at home. The Chiefs beat the Trojans 35-10.
High School Football

Vote here for The Sun News’ high school football game of the week

By T.J. Lundeen

The Sun News

September 02, 2018 09:32 PM

Week Two brought out some impressive performances from our local teams, with Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, and North Myrtle Beach as big winners on Friday. Aynor slugged out a tough contest over Green Sea Floyds to move to 2-0 on the season, while Conway and Waccamaw each fell to 0-3.

Things go no easier for Conway in Week Three, as it travels to powerhouse Hartsville for a non-region matchup. Aynor will finish its slate of three consecutive road games to open the season when it travels to East Clarendon; and three local-on-local matchups highlight the week’s action. St. James, coming off a bye week, will host a strong North Myrtle Beach team; Socastee heads to face a juggernaut offense in Myrtle Beach, and Green Sea Floyds and Loris will battle for Highway 9 supremacy in the North Strand.

With a split slate of games this week, The Sun News sports staff made a preliminary vote to create Game of the Week finalists.

(Voting begins now and results will be tallied at 5 p.m. Wednesday)

