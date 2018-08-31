Live updates: Tonight’s high school football scoreboard

Find live, up-to-the-minute scores here and via our partner, ScoreStream, which can be downloaded here. Once in the app, you can join in on the action by submitting scores, photos and video from a game.

Myrtle Beach 28, Laurens 0 (3rd quarter)

North Myrtle Beach 21, West Brunswick 3 (3rd quarter)

Carolina Forest 27, Colleton County 14 (3rd quarter)

Sumter 20, Conway 10 (3rd quarter)

South Columbus 34, Loris 6 (3rd quarter)

Green Sea Floyds 16, Aynor 16, (3rd quarter)

Andrews 35, Waccamaw 6 (Halftime)