Vote here for The Sun News’ high school football game of the week

The high school football season is finally underway for every local team, following a strong Week One showing. Now that all 10 local teams have a feel for true game action, with North Myrtle Beach picking up its second win and Aynor, Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, and Socastee each picking up win number one on the season, it’s time to jump into the meat of the football season. In Week Two, Conway and Waccamaw will look for their first win of the year, Mickey Wilson will go for his 100th win at Myrtle Beach, and four local teams will host a game.
(Voting begins now and results will be tallied at 5 p.m. Wednesday)
