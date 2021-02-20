High School Sports
SC high school basketball playoff scores and updated schedules
Here are the playoff scores and schedule S.C. Independent Schools Association and the S.C. High School League basketball playoffs
SCHSL Boys
All times are 7 p.m. unless noted
Class 5A
Tuesday
Upper State
Blythewood at Mauldin
Riverside at Gaffney
Clover at Dorman
Woodmont at Ridge View
Lower State
West Ashley at Dutch Fork
Conway at Goose Creek
Wando at Carolina Forest
River Bluff at Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
Monday
Upper State
Irmo at Travelers Rest
Lancaster at Greenville
Greer at South Pointe (Sat, 330 p.m.)
Easley at AC Flora
Lower State
North Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island, 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at South Aiken
Beaufort at Hartsville
James Island at Aiken
Class 3A
Saturday
Upper State
Wren at Keenan, 5 p.m.
Woodruff 63, Berea 56
Chapman 70, Blue Ridge 54
Mid-Carolina at Seneca, 5 p.m.
Lower State
Waccamaw at Bishop England
Brookland-Cayce at Marlboro County, 6 p.m.
Lakewood at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Oceanside Collegiate at Dillon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Monday
Upper State
St. Joseph’s at Christ Church, 6:30 p.m.
Newberry at Landrum
Greer MC at Gray Collegiate
Abbeville at York Prep
Lower State
Mullins at Legion Collegiate, 6 p.m.
Phillip Simmons at Wade Hampton, 6 p.m.
Barnwell at Woodland
Andrew Jackson at Marion
Class A
Saturday
Upper State
CA Johnson at Southside Christian
Denmark-Olar 81, High Point Academy 58
Great Falls 68, Calhoun Falls 49
McCormick at Calhoun County
Lower State
Military Magnet at Scott’s Branch
Allendale Fairfax at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6 p.m.
Johnsonville at Baptist Hill, 1 p.m.
SCHSL Girls
Class 5A
Monday
Upper State
Ridge View at JL Mann
Dorman at Clover
Gaffney at Byrnes, 6:30 p.m.
Woodmont at Rock Hill
Lower State
West Ashley at Lexington
St. James at Wando
Berkeley at Sumter
Dutch Fork at Summerville, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday
Upper State
Westside 48, Irmo 38
Catawba Ridge at Greenville, 2 p.m.
Greer at South Pointe, 2 p.m.
Travelers Rest at Westwood, 3 p.m.
Lower State
Myrtle Beach at Bluffton, 6 p.m.
Darlington at Aiken, 4 p.m.
Beaufort at North Myrtle Beach
May River at North Augusta, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Monday
Upper State
Wren at Keenan
Chapman at Blue Ridge
Southside at Emerald
Lower Richland at Daniel
Lower State
Waccamaw at Bishop England
Fox Creek at Camden
Manning at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Oceanside Collegiate at Loris, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday
Upper State
Landrum at Christ Church
Newberry at Blacksburg, 6 p.m.
Brashier MC at Saluda, 6 p.m.
Abbeville at Andrew Jackson
Lower State
Kingstree at Buford, 6 p.m.
Woodland at Silver Bluff, 4 p.m.
Barnwell 66, Phillip Simmons 63
Marion 63, York Prep 20
Class A
Tuesday
Upper State
CA Johnson at High Point Academy, 6 p.m.
Calhoun Falls at Denmark-Olar, 6 p.m.
Calhoun County at McBee, 6 p.m.
Southside Christian at Blackville-Hilda
Lower State
Military Magnet at East Clarendon
Bethune Bowman at Lake View, 6 p.m.
Carvers Bay at Estill
Lamar at Whale Branch
SCISA Boys
Class 3A
Saturday
Hammond at Pinewood Prep, 3 p.m.
Northwood vs. Hilton Head Prep (at Pinewood), 1 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning (at Heathwood), 2 p.m.
Augusta Christian vs. Wilson Hall (at Heathwood), noon
Wednesday
At Sumter Civic Center
Hammond-Pinewood winner vs. Porter-Gaud
Northwood-HHP winner vs. Cardinal Newman
Ben Lippen/LMA winner vs. Trinity Collegiate
Augusta Christian/Wilson Hall winner vs. First Baptist
Class 2A
Saturday
Northside Christian at Spartanburg Christian, 2 p.m.
Carolina Academy vs. John Paul (at Wilson Hall), noon
Christian Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian (at Sumter), 4 p.m.
Bethesda vs. Spartanburg Day (at Orangeburg Prep), 2 p.m.
Dillon Christian vs. Beaufort Academy (at Wilson Hall), 2 p.m.
Shannon Forest vs. Orangeburg Prep (at Heathwood), 4 p.m.
Pee Academy vs. Thomas Sumter (at Wilson Hall), noon
Palmetto Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep (at Orangeburg Prep), 4 p.m.
Class A
Anderson Christian vs. Lowcountry Prep (at Sumter), noon
Charleston Collegiate vs. Patrick Henry (at Orangeburg Prep), noon
St. John’s vs. Mead Hall (at Wilson Hall), 2 p.m.
Conway Christian vs. Richard Winn (at Wilson Hall), 4 p.m.
Cathedral vs. Wardlaw (at Sumter), 2 p.m.
Andrew Jackson vs. WW King (at Heathwood), noon
Faith Christian at Holly Hill, 2 p.m.
Newberry Academy vs. Dorchester Academy (at Heathwood), 2:30 p.m.
SCISA Girls
Class 3A
Friday
Porter-Gaud def. Hilton Head Prep (forfeit)
Florence Christian 56., Heathwood Hall 30
Augusta Christian 45, Wilson Hall 39
Hammond 57, Laurence Manning 29
Tuesday
All Games at Sumter Civic Center
Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud, 2 p.m.
First Baptist vs. Florence Christian, 4 p.m.
Augusta Christian vs. Northwood, 6 p.m.
Trinity Collegiate vs. Hammond, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Monday
At Sumter Civic Center
Hilton Head Christian vs. Marlboro Academy, 4 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep vs. Spartanburg Day, 6 p.m.
Palmetto Christian vs. Lee Academy, 8 p.m.
Spartanburg Christian vs. Beaufort Academy 2 p.m.
Class A
Monday
At Wilson Hall
Newberry Academy vs. St. John’s Christian, 5 p.m.
Cathedral Academy vs. Dorchester Academy, 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry vs. Wardlaw, 7 p.m.
Richard Winn vs. Lowcountry Prep, 7 p.m.
