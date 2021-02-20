SC high school basketball playoff scores and updated schedules

Here are the playoff scores and schedule S.C. Independent Schools Association and the S.C. High School League basketball playoffs

SCHSL Boys

All times are 7 p.m. unless noted

Class 5A

Tuesday

Upper State

Blythewood at Mauldin

Riverside at Gaffney

Clover at Dorman

Woodmont at Ridge View

Lower State

West Ashley at Dutch Fork

Conway at Goose Creek

Wando at Carolina Forest

River Bluff at Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

Monday

Upper State

Irmo at Travelers Rest

Lancaster at Greenville

Greer at South Pointe (Sat, 330 p.m.)

Easley at AC Flora

Lower State

North Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island, 6 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at South Aiken

Beaufort at Hartsville

James Island at Aiken

Class 3A

Saturday

Upper State

Wren at Keenan, 5 p.m.

Woodruff 63, Berea 56

Chapman 70, Blue Ridge 54

Mid-Carolina at Seneca, 5 p.m.

Lower State

Waccamaw at Bishop England

Brookland-Cayce at Marlboro County, 6 p.m.

Lakewood at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Oceanside Collegiate at Dillon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday

Upper State

St. Joseph’s at Christ Church, 6:30 p.m.

Newberry at Landrum

Greer MC at Gray Collegiate

Abbeville at York Prep

Lower State

Mullins at Legion Collegiate, 6 p.m.

Phillip Simmons at Wade Hampton, 6 p.m.

Barnwell at Woodland

Andrew Jackson at Marion

Class A

Saturday

Upper State

CA Johnson at Southside Christian

Denmark-Olar 81, High Point Academy 58

Great Falls 68, Calhoun Falls 49

McCormick at Calhoun County

Lower State

Military Magnet at Scott’s Branch

Allendale Fairfax at Hannah-Pamplico, 6 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6 p.m.

Johnsonville at Baptist Hill, 1 p.m.

SCHSL Girls

Class 5A

Monday

Upper State

Ridge View at JL Mann

Dorman at Clover

Gaffney at Byrnes, 6:30 p.m.

Woodmont at Rock Hill

Lower State

West Ashley at Lexington

St. James at Wando

Berkeley at Sumter

Dutch Fork at Summerville, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday

Upper State

Westside 48, Irmo 38

Catawba Ridge at Greenville, 2 p.m.

Greer at South Pointe, 2 p.m.

Travelers Rest at Westwood, 3 p.m.

Lower State

Myrtle Beach at Bluffton, 6 p.m.

Darlington at Aiken, 4 p.m.

Beaufort at North Myrtle Beach

May River at North Augusta, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Monday

Upper State

Wren at Keenan

Chapman at Blue Ridge

Southside at Emerald

Lower Richland at Daniel

Lower State

Waccamaw at Bishop England

Fox Creek at Camden

Manning at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Oceanside Collegiate at Loris, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday

Upper State

Landrum at Christ Church

Newberry at Blacksburg, 6 p.m.

Brashier MC at Saluda, 6 p.m.

Abbeville at Andrew Jackson

Lower State

Kingstree at Buford, 6 p.m.

Woodland at Silver Bluff, 4 p.m.

Barnwell 66, Phillip Simmons 63

Marion 63, York Prep 20

Class A

Tuesday

Upper State

CA Johnson at High Point Academy, 6 p.m.

Calhoun Falls at Denmark-Olar, 6 p.m.

Calhoun County at McBee, 6 p.m.

Southside Christian at Blackville-Hilda

Lower State

Military Magnet at East Clarendon

Bethune Bowman at Lake View, 6 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Estill

Lamar at Whale Branch

SCISA Boys

Class 3A

Saturday

Hammond at Pinewood Prep, 3 p.m.

Northwood vs. Hilton Head Prep (at Pinewood), 1 p.m.

Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning (at Heathwood), 2 p.m.

Augusta Christian vs. Wilson Hall (at Heathwood), noon

Wednesday

At Sumter Civic Center

Hammond-Pinewood winner vs. Porter-Gaud

Northwood-HHP winner vs. Cardinal Newman

Ben Lippen/LMA winner vs. Trinity Collegiate

Augusta Christian/Wilson Hall winner vs. First Baptist

Class 2A

Saturday

Northside Christian at Spartanburg Christian, 2 p.m.

Carolina Academy vs. John Paul (at Wilson Hall), noon

Christian Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian (at Sumter), 4 p.m.

Bethesda vs. Spartanburg Day (at Orangeburg Prep), 2 p.m.

Dillon Christian vs. Beaufort Academy (at Wilson Hall), 2 p.m.

Shannon Forest vs. Orangeburg Prep (at Heathwood), 4 p.m.

Pee Academy vs. Thomas Sumter (at Wilson Hall), noon

Palmetto Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep (at Orangeburg Prep), 4 p.m.

Class A

Anderson Christian vs. Lowcountry Prep (at Sumter), noon

Charleston Collegiate vs. Patrick Henry (at Orangeburg Prep), noon

St. John’s vs. Mead Hall (at Wilson Hall), 2 p.m.

Conway Christian vs. Richard Winn (at Wilson Hall), 4 p.m.

Cathedral vs. Wardlaw (at Sumter), 2 p.m.

Andrew Jackson vs. WW King (at Heathwood), noon

Faith Christian at Holly Hill, 2 p.m.

Newberry Academy vs. Dorchester Academy (at Heathwood), 2:30 p.m.

SCISA Girls

Class 3A

Friday

Porter-Gaud def. Hilton Head Prep (forfeit)

Florence Christian 56., Heathwood Hall 30

Augusta Christian 45, Wilson Hall 39

Hammond 57, Laurence Manning 29

Tuesday

All Games at Sumter Civic Center

Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud, 2 p.m.

First Baptist vs. Florence Christian, 4 p.m.

Augusta Christian vs. Northwood, 6 p.m.

Trinity Collegiate vs. Hammond, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday

At Sumter Civic Center

Hilton Head Christian vs. Marlboro Academy, 4 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep vs. Spartanburg Day, 6 p.m.

Palmetto Christian vs. Lee Academy, 8 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian vs. Beaufort Academy 2 p.m.

Class A

Monday

At Wilson Hall

Newberry Academy vs. St. John’s Christian, 5 p.m.

Cathedral Academy vs. Dorchester Academy, 5 p.m.

Patrick Henry vs. Wardlaw, 7 p.m.

Richard Winn vs. Lowcountry Prep, 7 p.m.