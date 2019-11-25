High School Sports
This week’s high school basketball schedule features a slew of holiday tournaments
No. 3 Waxhaw Cuthbertson (2-0) at No. 14 Ardrey Kell (2-0), Monday, 6: A Sweet 16 showdown between two unbeaten teams. Cuthbertson is a 3A state championship favorite and should get a test from talented Ardrey Kell, which features UNC Wilmington target guard Evan Miller.
No. 4 Butler girls (1-1) vs. No. 1 Vance (2-0) at Myers Park, 6 p.m.: The featured girls game of Day 1 of the Charlotte Hoops Challenge, one of the best tournaments in the state. See the full schedule below.
No. 2 Concord Cannon School (4-3) vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy (3-2) at Myers Park, Fri, 7:30 p.m.: The feature boys game of Day 1 of the Challenge features a game matching two of the best three sophomores in North Carolina, Cannon’s Jaden Bradley and Combine’s Jaden Hood-Schifino. Both point guards are national 5-star recruits. They may guard each other.
This week’s basketball schedule
MONDAY, NOV. 25
Brad Thompson Shootout
(at Indian Trail Porter Ridge)
Providence vs. Unionville Piedmont (girls), 3:45
Providence vs. Unionville Piedmont (boys), 5:15
Kannapolis Brown vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (girls), 6:45
Kannapolis Brown vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (boys), 8:15
Milltown Classic
(at Fort Mill Nation Ford)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (boys), 5
Monroe Parkwood vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (girls), 5
Fort Mill vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (boys), 6:30
Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill (boys), 6:30
Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill (girls), 8
Fort Mill Nation Ford vs. Blythewood Westwood (boys), 8
Carolina Forest Classic (boys)
(at Myrtle Beach Carolinas Forest High)
Williamston (SC) Palmetto vs. Conway, 6
Marvin Ridge vs. Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest, 7:30
Cabarrus Charter Thanksgiving Classic (boys)
Cabarrus Charter, Concord Covenant Classical
Spartanburg Invitational (girls)
Clover, Indian Land competing
Bearcats Invitational (boys)
(at Rock Hill)
Indian Land vs. Elevation Prep, 5:30
Rock Hill vs. Belton-Honea Path, 7:30
York Prep Tip-Off Tournament (boys)
(at York Prep)
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba vs. Denmark-Olar, 5
York Prep vs. Rock Hill Franklin Prep, 6:30
Nonconference
Asheville Trailblazers at Hickory Christian
Catawba Bandys at Lenoir Hibriten
Davidson Day at Southern Pines O’Neal School
East Lincoln at Statesville
Gastonia Forestview at Belmont South Point
Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter at South Charlotte Thunder
Hickory University Christian at Gaston Day
High Point Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Mooresville at South Iredell
North Lincoln at Bessemer City
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Cannon School (girls)
South Stanly at Southwestern Randolph
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell (girls)
West Iredell at Hickory St. Stephens
West Mecklenburg at Hopewell
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
Mecklenburg nonconference
Ardrey Kell at Weddington
Berry Academy at East Mecklenburg
Charlotte Catholic at Christ the King
Charlotte Secondary School at Charlotte Country Day (boys)
Concord Carolina International at Northside Christian
Fort Mill Comenius at Providence Day (girls)
Garinger at West Mecklenburg
Grace Academy at Fort Mill Comenius (boys)
Harding at West Charlotte
Hough at Concord Cox Mill
Independence at Boiling Springs Crest (girls)
Lincoln Charter at Sugar Creek Charter
Mallard Creek at Rocky River
Providence at Myers Park
Queens Grant Charter at Covenant Day
Southlake Christian at Charlotte Christian
South Mecklenburg at Butler
Brad Thompson Shootout
(at Indian Trail Porter Ridge)
Unionville Piedmont vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (girls), 6
Unionville Piedmont vs. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (boys), 7:30
Milltown Classic
(at Fort Mill Nation Ford)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (boys), 5
Monroe Parkwood vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (girls), 5
Fort Mill vs. Waxhaw Cuthbertson (boys), 6:30
Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (girls), 6:30
Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (boys), 8
Fort Mill vs. Blythewood Westwood (girls), 8
Carolina Forest Classic (boys)
(at Myrtle Beach Carolinas Forest High)
Williamston (SC) Palmetto vs. Conway, 6
Marvin Ridge vs. Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest, 7:30
Cabarrus Charter Thanksgiving Classic (boys)
Cabarrus Charter, Concord Covenant Classical
Spartanburg Invitational (girls)
Clover, Indian Land competing
Bearcats Invitational (boys)
(at Rock Hill)
Rock Hill, Indian Land competing
York Prep Tip-Off Tournament (boys)
(at York Prep)
Denmark-Olar vs. Rock Hill Franklin Academy, 5
York Prep vs. Rock Hill Westminster Catawba, 6:30
Schlotzsky’s Thanksgiving Tip-Off (boys)
(at Columbia Keenan High)
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate vs. Columbia A.C. Flora, 4:30
Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Columbia Cardinal Newman, 5:45
Lancaster vs. Hartsville, 7
Greenville Mann vs. Columbia Keenan, 8:15
Central Carolina 2A
South Rowan at East Davidson
Thomasville at Salisbury
Other nonconference
Albemarle at West Stanly
Alexander Central at Ashe County
Asheville Reynolds at Lenoir Hibriten
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Boone Watauga
Cabarrus Stallions at Mooresville Woodlawn School
Central Cabarrus at East Rowan
China Grove Carson at Kannapolis Brown
Concord at Montgomery Central
Davie County at West Rowan
East Burke at Morganton Freedom
East Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
Gastonia Ashbrook at Lincolnton
Hickory St. Stephens at Valdese Draughn
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Concord First Assembly
Maiden at Claremont Bunker Hill
Monroe Central Academy at Concord Carolina International
Mount Pleasant at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Newton Foard at West Lincoln
North Gaston at Cherryville
North Iredell at West Wilkes
Northwest Cabarrus at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (boys)
South Caldwell at Morganton Patton
West Caldwell at Gastonia Highland Tech
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
Roscoe Turner Classic (boys)
(at Forsyth Country Day)
Hopewell vs. Forsyth Country Day, 6
Vance competing
Milltown Classic
(at Fort Mill Nation Ford)
Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (girls), 5
Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (boys), 5
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge vs. Blythewood Westwood (girls), 6:30
Fort Mill vs. Blythewood Westwood (boys), 6:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Fort Mill Nation Ford (boys), 8
Monroe Parkwood vs. Fort Mill (girls), 8
Schlotzsky’s Thanksgiving Tip-Off (boys)
(at Columbia Keenan High)
Legion Collegiate-A.C. Flora loser vs. Keenan-J.L. Mann loser, 10:45 a.m.
Cardinal Newman-Orangeburg Wilkinson loser vs. Lancaster-Hartsville loser, 1:15
Cardinal Newman-Orangeburg Wilkinson winner vs. Lancaster-Hartsville winner, 3:45
Legion Collegiate-A.C. Flora winner vs. Keenan-J.L. Mann winner, 6:15
THURSDAY, NOV. 28
No games scheduled
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
Charlotte Hoops Challenge
(at Myers Park High)
Boys
Charlotte Latin vs. South Mecklenburg, 1:30
Berry Academy vs. Charlotte Christian, 3
Providence Day vs. Victory Christian, 3:30
Vance vs. Concord First Assembly, 4:30
Davidson Day vs. Arden Christ School, 5
Concord Cannon School vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy, 7:30
Girls
Providence vs. Providence Day, noon
South Mecklenburg vs. Victory Christian, 12:30
Davidson Day vs. Central Cabarrus, 2
Butler vs. Vance, 6
Leroy Holden Classic
(at North Mecklenburg)
Concord Cox Mill vs. Lake Norman Charter (girls), 1
Concord Cox Mill vs. Lake Norman Charter (boys), 2:30
Community School of Davidson vs. North Mecklenburg (girls), 4
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian vs. North Mecklenburg (boys), 5:30
Olympic Thanksgiving Classic (girls)
(at Olympic High)
Olympic vs. West Charlotte
Rocky River vs.
Holiday Hoopsgiving
(at Atlanta)
Carmel Christian boys competing
Headliners Showcase
(at Greensboro Day)
Carmel Christian girls competing
Hoops and Dreams Showcase
(at N.C. Methodist, Fayetteville)
Liberty Heights boys competing
Schlotzsky’s Thanksgiving Tip-Off (boys)
(at Columbia Keenan)
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate and Lancaster competing
7th-place game, 10:45 a.m.
5th-place game, 1:15
3rd-place game, 3:45
1st-place game, 6:15
Nonconference
Anson County at Monroe
East Burke at Marion McDowell
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Charlotte Hoops Challenge
(at Myers Park High)
Boys
Butler vs. Charlotte Catholic, 1:30
United Faith Christian vs. Burlington School, 2
Charlotte Latin vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 3
Independence vs. Lincolnton Combine Academy, 4:30
Providence Day-Victory Christian loser vs. Davidson Day-Arden Christ School loser, 3:30
Providence Day-Victory Christian winner vs. Davidson Day-Arden Christ School winner, 5
Ardrey Kell vs. Concord Cannon School, 7:30
Girls
Ardrey Kell vs. Concord Cannon School, noon
Hopewell vs. Burlington School, 12:30
Myers Park vs. Waxhaw Cuthbertson, 6
Leroy Holden Classic
(at North Mecklenburg)
Concord Cox Mill-Lake Norman Charter loser vs. Community School of Davidson-North Mecklenburg loser (girls), 1
Concord Cox Mill-Lake Norman Charter loser vs. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian-North Mecklenburg loser (boys), 2:30
Cox Mill-Lake Norman Charter winner vs. Community School of Davidson-North Mecklenburg winner (girls), 4
Cox Mill-Lake Norman Charter winner vs. Metrolina Christian-North Mecklenburg winner (boys), 5:30
Olympic Thanksgiving Classic (girls)
(at Olympic High)
3rd place: Olympic-West Charlotte loser vs. Rocky River-??? loser
1st place: Olympic-West Charlotte winner vs. Rocky River-???? winner
Bobby Martin Classic
(at Winston-Salem Reynolds)
Hopewell vs. Greensboro Day, 4
Vance competing
Coaches vs. Cancer Classic
(at UNC Asheville)
Hough vs. Gastonia Ashbrook, 11:30 a.m. (boys)
Northwest Guilford vs. Asheville, 1 (girls)
Newton-Conover vs. Brevard, 4 (boys)
Brevard vs. Asheville Reynolds, 5:30 (girls)
Asheville Reynolds vs. East Lincoln, 7 (boys)
Hoops and Dreams Showcase
(at N.C. Methodist, Fayetteville)
Liberty Heights, Hickory Moravian Prep boys competing
Holiday Hoopsgiving
(at Atlanta)
Carmel Christian boys competing
Headliners Showcase
(at Greensboro Day)
Carmel Christian girls, China Grove Carson boys and girls competing
