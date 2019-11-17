Ranking the 25 best 2020 high school basketball recruits in North and South Carolina

Raleigh Word of God 6-foot-10 forward Isaiah Todd is a top-15 national recruit and the No. 2 power forward in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

He’s also No. 1 in the Observer’s annual Carolinas Top 50 high school basketball recruiting chart. Each year, the newspaper names the top 50 football and basketball recruits, 25 seniors from each state.

Todd committed to Michigan last month.

▪ The Observer’s Top 50 football recruits debuted in the fall and will be updated in February.

North Carolina’s Top 25 Basketball Recruits

Rk. Name (School) HT Pos. College 1. Isaiah Todd (Raleigh Word of God) 6-10 F Michigan 2. Josh Hall (Hickory Moravian Prep) 6-9 F Undecided 3. Cam Hayes (Greensboro Day) 6-1 PG NC State 4. Carson McCorkle (Greensboro Day) 6-3 CG Virginia 5. Shakeel Moore (Hickory Moravian Prep) 6-0 PG N.C. State 6. Jaylon Gibson (Cary Grace Christian) 6-10 C Wake Forest 7. Tristan Maxwell (North Mecklenburg) 6-3 SG Ga. Tech 8. Josh Banks (Olympic) 6-4 SG VCU 9. Nick Farrar (Apex Friendship) 6-7 F NC State 10. Ricky Council IV (Northern Durham) 6-4 G/F Undecided 11. Jajuan Carr (Burgaw Pender) 6-2 CG Undecided 12. Jaden Seymour (Northside Christian) 6-8 FF Undecided 13. Ahmil Flowers (Greensboro Grimsley) 6-4 SG High Point 14. Tay Williams (Charlotte Liberty Heights) 6-8 F Undecided 15. Dean Reiber (Northwest Guilford) 6-8 F Rutgers 16. Cam Stitt (United Faith) 6-8 F Undecided 17. Justin Thomas (Fayetteville Village Christian) 6-6 F Undecided 18. Garrett Hien (Concord First Assembly) 6-9 F Furman 19. Jackson Threadgill (Davidson Day) 6-5 F Charlotte 20. Justice Ajobor (Arden Christ School) 6-9 C Harvard 21. Mylyjael Poteat (Burlington School) 6-9 F Rice 22. Silas Mason (Greensboro Smith) 6-6 F Undecided 23. Keishon Porter (Southwest Edgecomb) 6-3 G Radford 24. Javarzia Belton (Hickory Moravian Prep) 6-10 C Undecided 25. Nic McMullen (Greensboro Smith) 6-8 F Murray State

South Carolina’s Top 25 Recruits

Rk. Name (School) HT Pos. College 1. P.J. Hall (Roebuck Dorman) 6-9 F Clemson 2. Myles Tate (Roebuck Dorman) 5-11 G Butler 3. Naseem Khaalid (Greenville Legacy Charter) 6-1 G Fla. State 4. Dillon Jones (Columbia Keenan) 6-6 F Undecided 5. Saiveon Williams (Rock Hill) 6-3 G Undecided 6. Quentin Hodge (Sumter Lakewood) 6-5 G Undecided 7. Jalen Deloach (Columbia Gray Academy) 6-8 F Undecided 8. Jordan Burch (Columbia Hammond) 6-6 F Undecided 9. Patrick Iriel (Columbia AC Flora) 6-9 F South Carolina 10. Mezziah Oakman (Columbia Ben Lippen) 7-0 C Undecided 11. Ja’Von Benson (Columbia Ridge View) 6-8 F South Carolina 12. Jalen Coit (Cheraw) 5-11 G Undecided 13. Chase Cannon (Charleston Porter Gaud) 6-7 F Undecided 14. Dallan Wright (Saluda) 6-1 G Undecided 15. Isaiah Caldwell (Columbia Heathwood Hall) 6-3 G Undecided 16. Raekwon Horton (Columbia Keenan) 6-6 F Undecided 17. Emorie Knox (Myrtle Beach) 6-0 G Undecided 18. CJ Platin (Greenville Legacy Charter) 6-5 F Undecided 19. Destin Clark (Indian Land) 6-1 G Undecided 20. Derrick Fields (Greenville Traveler’s Rest) 6-3 G Undecided 21. Travion Davis (Santee Lake Merion) 6-3 G Undecided 22. Draylan Burton (Greenville Powdersville) 6-1 G Undecided 23. Justin Amadi (Simpsonville Hillcrest) 6-5 G/F Undecided 24. Dorian Miles (Greenville Eastside) 6-5 G/F Undecided 25. Brendon Benson (Central Daniel) 6-5 F Undecided