16 Carolinas players, three from Charlotte-area, nominated for McDonald’s All-American game

Ten N.C. high school basketball players and six from South Carolina are among 400 nominees for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game.
Among those 16 Carolinas players are three from the Charlotte-area: Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore, Charlotte Liberty Heights’ Juwan Gary and West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams.
Moore, a 6-foot-6 wing, has signed with Duke. Gary, a 6-6 forward, has signed with Alabama. Williams, a 6-8 wing, has signed with Florida State.
The other seven N.C. players include Fayetteville Christian’s Avery Daniels, North Davidson’s Themus Fulks, Fayetteville Trinity Christian’s Greg Gantt, Fayetteville Northwood Temple’s Josh Nickelberry, Clinton’s Jalen Owens, Holly Springs’ Kadin Shedrick and Fayetteville Academy’s John Wright.
The S.C. nominees are Columbia Cardinal Newman’s Chico Carter, Sumter’s Calvin Felder, Blythewood’s Tre Jackson, Charleston Porter Gaud’s Josiah James, Columbia Ridge View’s Malcom Wilson and Hartsville’s Trae Hannibal.
The 42nd McDonald’s All-American game will be held March 27 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
