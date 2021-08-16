Golf
SC Women’s Open champion crowned after wire-to-wire performance
Minji Kang rolled home a birdie putt on the final hole, an appropriate finish to punctuate her victory in the South Carolina Women’s Open on Sunday at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
Kang, a native of the Republic of Korea who lives in Duluth, Georgia and plays for Truett McConnell University, went wire-to-wire to earn the title in the fourth edition of the tournament sponsored by the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association.
“A great tournament,” said WSCGA executive director Clarissa Childs. “We had some outstanding performances on a challenging golf course in perfect condition.”
Kang’s 68 Sunday gave her a three-day total of 8-under-par 205, four strokes better than University of North Carolina golfer Kayla Smith and Morgan Ketchum, a rising high school senior from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Keera Foochareon, who plays for Virginia Tech, followed at 210, giving amateur the top four spots in the open competition.
Sophie Madden, a PGA of America intern who works at Old Edwards Club in Highlands, North Carolina, led the pros at 2-under-par 211. Pan Paksanont, an All-Big South performer this year at USC Upstate before turning professional, posted a 212 after slipping to a 4-over 75 on Sunday.
“I’m happy with the way I played,” said Kang, who placed second in the Georgia Women’s Open earlier this summer. “I just played steady golf all week.”
Kang opened with a 4-under 67 and added a 70 Saturday to take a one-shot advantage into the final round. She shot 3-under on the front nine Sunday to stretch her lead.
Madden, who led the pros, came into the tournament without any great expectations.
“I just wanted to have fun and see how my game is,” said Madden, a native of England who posted 72-68-71—211. “I didn’t know the scores; I just played my game, and I had an enjoyable experience.”
Tournament schedules prevented former University of South Carolina star Katelyn Dambaugh from defending her State Women’s title. Dambaugh played in the Symetra Tour’s event in South Bend, Indiana over the weekend and finished in a tie for eighth.
“We lost some pros to the Symetra Tour this week, but we still had an outstanding tournament,” Childs said. “This is another step forward in developing our tournament.”
In 36-hole competition completed Saturday, Jayne Pardus won the senior amateur title for the second straight year and Leta Lindley captured the senior professional championship.
Pardus, a Mount Pleasant resident who earned 2020 senior player of the year honors from both the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association and the Carolinas Golf Association, romped to a 12-shot victory a 71-73—144 score.
Lindley, a Florida resident who earned All-American honors at the University of Arizona before playing on the LPGA Tour, posted 70-67—137 to lead the senior pros and claim the overall senior title. Former Furman golfer and 1997 Southern Conference player of the year Ashli Bunch and Tammie Green-Parker (Daytona Beach, Florida) shared second at 139.
Chip shots. Clemson golfer Jacob Bridgeman (Inman) reached the Round of 16 in the U.S. Amateur before being eliminated. The luck of the draw pitted Bridgeman against Jonathan Griz (Hilton Head Island) in the first round of match-play and the Clemson senior prevailed 1-up. ... Eddie Hargett (Blythewood) earned a berth in the U.S. Senior Amateur in qualifying at Colleton River Club’s Nicklaus Course. ... Kathryn Miranda (Lexington) and Emily Rapp (Greenville) captured spots in the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur in qualifying at the CC of Lexington. .... Nicholas Gross (Downingtown, Pennsylvania) won the boys’ championship and Kiera Bartholomew (Wake Forest, North Carolina) took the girls’ title in the Beth Daniel Junior Azalea at the CC of Charleston.
SC Women’s Open Scores, 2021
Open Overall
Minji Kang 67-70-68—205
Morgan Ketchum 71-67-71—209
Kayla Smith 73-66-71—209
Keera Foocharoen 70-69-71—210
Sophie Madden 72-68-71—211
Pan Paksanont 68-69-75—212
Syke Two Hawks Skenandore 69-72-72—213
Elle Johnson 75-72-69—216
Noramol Nuchsila 71-73-73—217
Jodee Tindal 79-68-71—218
Open Professional
Ulrika Smith 77-75-78—230
Ashlan Ramsey 77-76-79—232
Bella Harris 79-83-83—245
Open Amateur
Minji Kang 67-70-68—205
Morgan Ketchum 71-67-71—209
Kayla Smith 73-66-71—209
Keera Foocharoen 70-69-71—210
Syke Two Hawks Skenandore 69-72-72—213
Elle Johnson 75-72-69—216
Noramol Nuchsila 71-73-73—217
Jodee Tindal 79-68-71—218
Sarah-Eve Rheaume 74-71-74—219
Pin-Hsuan Chen 75-73-71—219
Ella Stalvey 77-73-71—221
Sophia Burnett 75-70-76—221
Chloe Holder 73-74-76—223
Aristelle Acuff 76-72-77—225
Smith Knaffle 78-76-72—226
Senior Professional
Leta Lindley 70-67—137
Ashli Bunch 71-68—139
Tammie Green-Parker 72-67—139
Laura Diaz 78-65—143
Lee Ann Walker 73-70—143
Jeannette Kohlhaas 73-71—144
Cathy Johnston-Forbes 72-73—145
Anne Marie Palli 73-73—146
Kris Tschetter 75-73—148
Moira Dunn-Bohls 73-74—149
Senior Amateur
Jayne Pardus 71-73—144
June Wang 76-80—156
Terrie Allemang 84-75—159
Kerry Rutan 78-81—159
Karin Wolfe 83-80—163
Natalie Huff 80-84—164
