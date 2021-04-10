Golf
Saturday at the Masters: How to watch, top scores, Augusta weather forecast
Saturday is “Moving Day” at the 85th Masters, and a cadre of golf’s highly ranked players are poised to make upward surge on the leaderboard and take a place in the championship conversation.
The big names who played Friday afternoon — Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed and their ilk — took solace in the knowledge that first-round leader Justin Rose predictably had “come back” a bit.
They could foresee getting back into contention. Some did. But big names like Johnson and McIlroy struggled and missed the cut.
In an opening 65 on Thursday, Rose played his last 11 holes in an incredible 9-under par. Couldn’t do that again, could he? Nope. He posted three early bogeys Friday and the race toward the green jacket took on a different look.
Rose did not exactly pull a “Mike Donald,” a pro who opened the 1990 Masters with an 8-under-par 64 — “the round of my life,” he said then — and followed with a forgettable 10-over 82.
In fact, Rose did not play badly Friday. He rebounded from the sloppy start to shoot even-par 72 Friday for a two-day total of 7-under 137.
However, there’s a posse in his rear-view mirror — 10 players are within three strokes of the lead — and the game is on for “Moving Day.”
Watch the Masters today: TV and stream
▪ Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS
▪ Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS
Masters.com and the ESPN app also will stream the ESPN/CBS coverage along with channels devoted to featured groups, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16. That coverage will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10:15 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
WHO WILL RISE TO THE CHALLENGE?
Tony Finau. Justin Thomas, Marc Leishman, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris and Bernd Wiesberger led the charge Friday and 20 players moved under par by day’s end. Another 11 finished at even, certainly within striking distance with 36 holes to play.
Are back-to-back outstanding rounds in the future? Or will they, like Rose on Friday, looking at rounds closer to par.
Conspicuous by their absence among that number were defending champion Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy.
And what about the Big Bomber, Bryson DeChambeau? Dismissed from serious consideration after an opening 76, he birdied the final two holes, posted a 67 and climbed within seven shots of the leader.
HOW LOW CAN THE MASTERS SCORES GO?
The Augusta National course that yielded only 12 sub-par scores in Thursday’s first round proved to be much more friendly Friday with red numbers plentiful on the leaderboards.
That happens with the best players in the world competing with less wind and more receptive greens. Why, the player actually had to replace ball marks on the greens Friday _ a rare occurrence on the “firm” putting surfaces in the first round.
Tournament officials almost certainly watered the greens a bit overnight to avoid the risk of making them unplayable. For reference, check with the USGA blunders in the U.S. Open, especially at Shinnecock Hills.
Will they turn on the sprinklers Friday night? Or will Mother Nature step in and play a role in determining the course setup?
One thing the tournament can’t control, even with the sub-air system that can reduce moisture in the greens, is the weather. See the November Masters’ scores for reference. And that leads to a question: are the players planning a rain dance?
Saturday Augusta weather forecast
The forecast called for a few showers and thunderstorms in the area late Friday afternoon and evening with up to three-tenths of an inch of rain at Augusta National a possibility.
But, the prediction warned, the showers are hit and miss. They missed.
The players would welcome any overnight rain, and those who start early Saturday could have an advantage. Although they will be further behind the lead, the forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon between 4 and 7 p.m. — right when the leaders will be on the course.
To add to the potential misery, the weather folks predict the winds will pick up Saturday afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph during a three- to four-hour window.
The numbers on the scoreboard Thursday showed how wind sends score soaring.
AND THE SATURDAY NIGHT LEADER WILL BE ...?
Ah, the beauty of a stacked leaderboard.
There’s Thomas, No. 2 in the world and fresh off his victory in the Players that featured a 64-68 weekend.
There’s Spieth, who suddenly is playing like the Spieth of a few years ago and his credentials include a Masters title.
There’s Finau, who owns a string of high finishes and yet still searches for his second PGA Tour win.
There’s DeChambeau and Leishman and newcomer Will Zalatoris and ... the list goes on and on.
Said DeChambeau: “I don’t think you can ever figure this place out. There’s so many things going on around here. The wind makes it diabolical. It’s flying around through these trees and bouncing off the trees and making it feel into the wind when it should be downwind, and vice versa. I don’t think you’ll ever be able to figure it out. ...”
Hang on for a wild ride. It’s “Moving Day” at the Masters. The possibilities are exciting.
Masters leaderboard
Through Friday’s second round at Augusta National Golf Club
Justin Rose——65-72—137
Will Zalatoris——70-68—138
Brian Harman——69-69—138
Marc Leishman——72-67—139
Jordan Spieth——71-68—139
Bernd Wiesberger——74-66—140
Tony Finau——74-66—140
Justin Thomas——73-67—140
Si Woo Kim——71-69—140
Cameron Champ——72-68—140
Hideki Matsuyama——69-71—140
Xander Schauffele——72-69—141
Ryan Palmer——74-68—142
Cameron Smith——74-68—142
Collin Morikawa——73-69—142
Corey Conners——73-69—142
Bryson DeChambeau——76-67—143
Matt Jones——74-69—143
Stewart Cink——74-69—143
Viktor Hovland——73-70—143
Mackenzie Hughes——72-72—144
Robert MacIntyre——74-70—144
Shane Lowry——71-73—144
Tommy Fleetwood——74-70—144
Matt Fitzpatrick——74-70—144
Michael Thompson——72-72—144
Henrik Stenson——73-71—144
Brendon Todd——73-71—144
Abraham Ancer——75-69—144
Bubba Watson——74-70—144
Jon Rahm——72-72—144
Martin Laird——74-71—145
Kevin Na——75-70—145
Gary Woodland——73-72—145
Tyrrell Hatton——71-74—145
Scottie Scheffler——73-72—145
Charl Schwartzel——74-71—145
Harris English——74-71—145
Patrick Reed——70-75—145
Jose Maria Olazabal——75-71—146
Matt Wallace——74-72—146
Louis Oosthuizen——76-70—146
Jim Herman——76-70—146
Joaquin Niemann——75-71—146
Webb Simpson——70-76—146
Christiaan Bezuidenhout——70-76—146
Jason Kokrak——71-76—147
Francesco Molinari——74-73—147
Billy Horschel——76-71—147
Phil Mickelson——75-72—147
Adam Scott——74-73—147
Sebastian Munoz——74-73—147
Ian Poulter——74-73—147
Paul Casey——73-74—147
The following players missed the cut
Jimmy Walker——75-73—148
Matt Kuchar——78-70—148
Max Homa——74-74—148
Sergio Garcia——76-72—148
Daniel Berger——75-73—148
Mike Weir——78-71—149
Lanto Griffin——76-73—149
Danny Willett——76-73—149
Kevin Kisner——72-77—149
Brooks Koepka——74-75—149
Dustin Johnson——74-75—149
Lee Westwood——78-71—149
C.T. Pan——79-71—150
Dylan Frittelli——76-74—150
Robert Streb——75-75—150
Rory McIlroy——76-74—150
Victor Perez——78-73—151
Zach Johnson——77-74—151
Bernhard Langer——74-77—151
Brian Gay——78-74—152
Charles Osborne——76-76—152
Patrick Cantlay——79-73—152
Carlos Ortiz——82-71—153
Ian Woosnam——76-77—153
Jason Day——77-76—153
Joe Long——82-72—154
Hudson Swafford——73-83—156
Sandy Lyle——81-75—156
Fred Couples——79-78—157
Sungjae Im——77-80—157
Vijay Singh——79-80—159
Tyler Strafaci——80-81—161
Larry Mize——84-79—163
Matthew Wolff——76-DQ
