Dustin Johnson misses 2021 Masters cut five months after winning green jacket

Dustin Johnson’s time at the 2021 Masters wrapped up much earlier than expected.

The tournament’s defending champion finished his Friday round at Augusta National Golf Club at 5-over par and missed the cut. He shot a 74 on Thursday and a 75 Friday. This year’s cut line was projected to be at 3-over par.

Johnson shot 20-under par and won the 2020 Masters that was delayed by the pandemic and played in November.

Johnson, a Columbia native who grew up in Irmo, helped Dutch Fork High win a state championship and made All-American at Coastal Carolina University.

Other top golf stars who won’t play into Saturday and Sunday include Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Jason Day.

