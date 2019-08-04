Golf
Coastal Carolina golfer wins SC Amateur crown
Tyler Gray fashioned a strong finishing kick and pulled away to capture the title in the 88th annual South Carolina Amateur Championship on Sunday at Thornblade Club in Greer.
Gray, a rising sophomore at Coastal Carolina from Lugoff, posted a four-round total of 16-under-par 268 to win by four strokes over Logan Sowell (Kershaw/College of Charleston). Jake Carter (Aiken/Florida State) placed third, another stroke back.
Gray, who forged an outstanding high school career at Thomas Sumter Academy, opened the SCGA’s most prestigious tournament with rounds of 4-under-par 67 and 5-under 66 to seize a one-shot lead at the halfway point. He maintained the upper hand the rest of the way.
He expanded his edge to two shots over Sowell and three over Carter with a third-round 67. He began Sunday’s play with birdies on the second and third holes, but he bogeyed Nos. 4 and 6 and made the turn at even par.
Gray squelched his challengers’ hopes midway the back nine. Birdies at Nos. 12, 13 and 15 coupled with a par save on 14 enabled the champion-to-be to expand his advantage, and he put the finishing touches on a final 68 with pars on the final holes.
Sowell birdied the final hole for a 70 and solo second. Carter had five birdies Sunday, but a double-bogey on No. 10 and another dropped shot on 11 ended his chances.
Christian Salzer, Raymond Wooten and Matt Carter tied for fourth at 274 with Colby Patton seven at 275 and Judson Holliday eighth another shot back. Sharing ninth at 277 were Jamie Wilson, Todd White and Robert Lutomski.
SC Amateur top finishers
Tyler Gray
67-66-67-68—268
Logan Sowell
66-68-68-70—272
Jake Carter
64-70-69-70—273
Christian Salzer
69-68-66-71—274
Raymond Wooten
69-68-67-70—274
Matt Carter
67-72-66-69—274
Colby Patton
71-70-65-69—275
Judson Holliday
66-70-70-70—276
Jamie Wilson
69-70-69-69—277
Todd White
69-68-70-70—277
Robert Lutomski
70-69-67-71—277
Conner Fahey
68-73-65-72—278
Brady Hinkle
73-67-66-72—278
Caleb Proveaux
70-68-68-72—278
Gene Zeigler
70-70-72-67—279
Christian Baliker
72-69-68-70—279
Jordan Warnock
69-72-68-70—279
JD Lehman
70-69-67-75—279
Josh Branyon
67-70-71-71—279
Jack Parrott
66-72-75-67—280
Jon Parker
72-68-70-70—280
Jordan Sease
73-69-68-70—280
Michael Sims
69-70-70-71—280
