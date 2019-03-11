Columns & Blogs

Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 19

By Luke DeCock

March 11, 2019 07:18 AM

North Carolina’s Coby White (2) cuts down the net after the Tar Heels clinched a share of the ACC regular-season championship with a win over Duke on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
As we approach the finish line, a diversion from the balloting to note with some sadness that neither Chris Clemons nor Mike Daum will be in the NCAA tournament. Neither of their teams -- Campbell and South Dakota State, respectively -- were under consideration for this ballot this season but they earned a spot on the national stage.

The same goes for Furman and Belmont and Lipscomb, all of which did appear on this ballot at various points but could potentially end up in the NIT so some 9-9 Big East team or a second Pac-12 team can play in Dayton instead. Huzzah.

The NCAA’s new NET rating is imperfect but it’s a far better way to compare and select teams than the quadrant/strength-of-schedule obsession the committee has now.

As for the ballot, UNC jumps Duke as I stay with three ACC teams in the top four. Which, if the committee were really doing its job, is how the No. 1 seeds would play out. Either way, bet on UNC or Duke ending up in same bracket as the Wildcats, to CBS’ unending joy.

MY TOP 25

1. Gonzaga (Last week: 1)

2. Virginia (2)

3. North Carolina (4)

4. Duke (3)

5. Michigan State (7)

6. Kentucky (8)

7. Texas Tech (9)

8. Michigan (5)

9. Tennessee (6)

10. LSU (14)

11. Houston (13)

12. Buffalo (12)

13. Purdue (10)

14. Kansas (11)

15. Wofford (15)

16. Florida State (16)

17. Wisconsin (17)

18. Nevada (19)

19. Auburn (21)

20. Maryland (23)

21. Kansas State (24)

22. Virginia Tech (18)

23. Clemson (NR)

24. VCU (NR)

25. Utah State (NR)

OUT Cincinnati (20), Villanova (22), Marquette (25).

Luke DeCock

Sports columnist Luke DeCock has covered the Summer Olympics, the Final Four, the Super Bowl and the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup. He joined The News & Observer in 2000 to cover the Hurricanes and the NHL before becoming a columnist in 2008. A native of Evanston, Ill., he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and has won multiple national and state awards for his columns, feature writing and beat reporting and while twice being named North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year.

