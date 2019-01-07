Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 10

Iowa State rockets into the poll at 18 after a good win over Kansas, but the Cyclones have been a sort-of top-30 team all year even if they only actually cracked my ballot in Week 3, so they didn’t exactly come from out of nowhere. Kansas falls to 7, still very much part of the top tier of really good teams. Nevada, however, falls out out of that group.
Florida State takes a relatively precipitous fall for a road loss to the No. 3 team in my poll, but I think I had been overrating the Seminoles a hair by inertia as much as anything and the loss is an opportunity for a reevaluation and correction. Their new position of 17 is the right neighborhood.
St. John’s is the other new team, Kentucky and Nebraska exit, Marquette stays in by a hair. Also under consideration: Maryland, Purdue, Seton Hall and Texas, both of the regular and North varieties.
THIS SEASON’S BALLOTS
Week 1 (Preseason) Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9
MY TOP 25
1. Duke (Last week: 1)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Virginia (4)
4. Tennessee (6)
5. Michigan State (7)
6. Gonzaga (8)
7. Kansas (5)
8. Virginia Tech (10)
9. Auburn (11)
10. Texas Tech (12)
11. Nevada (3)
12. Mississippi State (13)
13. N.C. State (17)
14. Buffalo (18)
15. North Carolina (19)
16. Oklahoma (15)
17. Florida State (9)
18. Iowa State (NR)
19. Ohio State (14)
20. Houston (23)
21. TCU (25)
22. Wisconsin (20)
23. Indiana (21)
24. St. John’s (NR)
25. Marquette (16)
OUT Kentucky (22), Nebraska (24).
