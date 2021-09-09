Gameday Guide: Coastal Carolina vs Kansas preview, kickoff, odds, TV, radio, tickets

The Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers are hosting their first ever member of a Power Five conference, the Kansas Jayhawks of the Big 12, at Brooks Stadium on Friday. It’s the third game of a three-year series between the teams. Here’s what you should know about the game.

The opponent: Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawks have a different look than they’ve had in their previous two meetings with the Chants, as coach Les Miles was replaced after two seasons by former Buffalo coach Lance Leipold, who led the Bulls (6-1) to the No. 25 ranking in the final AP Poll last season. Kansas defeated South Dakota 17-14 at home last week to snap a 13-game losing streak.

Leipold brought five coaches and some other key staff members with him from Buffalo, as well as a number of the Bulls’ better players, including speedy wide receiver Trevor Wilson and center Mike Novitsky, who was an All-MAC selection.

North Texas transfer Jason Bean won the starting quarterback position. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound redshirt junior is a dual-threat who is one of the fastest players on the team and is difficult to contain.

Leipold wants to install a physical offense and start developing a running game. But he was hired after spring practices so he has had just the fall camp to install his system, which includes a new blocking scheme.

Coastal Carolina team notes

Coastal moved up from No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 17/19 this week following its 52-14 win over Citadel last week.

The Chants did not report any serious injuries against the Bulldogs and all of their starters are expected to play. Coastal returned 19 of 22 starters on offense and defense, and nearly all of its key special teams players from its 11-1 team in 2020.

Coastal amassed 610 yards of offense last week against Citadel despite pulling its starters after just one possession in the second half and scored on its first seven drives, so it will look to keep the offense rolling this week behind redshirt sophomore QB Grayson McCall.

The Chanticleers and Jayhawks will have the college football national spotlight to the themselves since they will be the only game being played until Boise State and UTEP kick off at 9:30 p.m., when the game should be well into the third quarter. A CCU record crowd is expected, as last week’s attendance of 16,236 is second only to the 17,249 that attended a game against Georgia State in October 2019.

Last meeting: Chanticleers vs Jayhawks

Coastal won 38-23 on Sept. 12, 2020, in Lawrence, Kansas. (CCU leads the all-time series 2-0, with a 12-7 road win in 2019)

Coastal vs. Kansas betting line

Coastal Carolina is favored by 26 points. The over/under is set at 52 1/2 points.

Score prediction

Coastal Carolina 52, Kansas 17: The Chants will be jacked up for the game considering this is the first ever Power Five opponent in Conway, an attendance record is possible, there is the national spotlight of ESPN2, and a whiteout promotion will have the stadium jumping.

What is a Chanticleer?

Coastal Carolina has one of the more unique nicknames and mascots in all of sports. The Chanticleer is featured in Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales and is a rooster that rules the barnyard with cunning and wit. He battles to the end using his brain to come out victorious.

The rooster is a play off the University of South Carolina’s Gamecock, as CCU was part of the USC system until becoming independent in 1993. It’s pronounced ‘SHON-ti-cleer’ and the school doesn’t take kindly to mispronunciations.

What’s up with CCU’s teal ‘Surf Turf’?

Don’t try to adjust your TV settings, it’s just that color.

After playing on natural grass at Brooks Stadium for the first 12 years of the program’s existence, Coastal Carolina installed an artificial teal-colored ‘Surf Turf’ prior to the 2015 season, reflecting one of the school’s primary colors and its proximity to the beach.

Where is Coastal Carolina located?

CCU is in Conway, South Carolina, a neighboring town to the better known Myrtle Beach. The college is east of the center of Conway and is only about 12 miles from the beach along the Atlantic Ocean.

Conway is a more quaint town with a riverfront along the Waccamaw River compared to Myrtle Beach’s vibrant and bustling tourism businesses featuring nightlife, shopping, restaurants, beachwear stores and miniature golf courses.

Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas: Watch, listen

Who: No. 17 Coastal Carolina (1-0) vs. Kansas (1-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday

7:30 p.m. Friday Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC Occasion: Whiteout, spectators are encouraged to wear white

Whiteout, spectators are encouraged to wear white TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: WRNN 99.5 FM

WRNN 99.5 FM Tickets: Are available at the stadium box office on game day, Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office in Arcadia Hall at 132 Chanticleer Drive West, and through 843-347-8499 (TIXX) or the tickets@coastal.edu email

Are available at the stadium box office on game day, Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office in Arcadia Hall at 132 Chanticleer Drive West, and through 843-347-8499 (TIXX) or the tickets@coastal.edu email Weather: Temperatures during the game are forecast to be between 73-78 degrees Farenheit with little wind and little chance of rain

Temperatures during the game are forecast to be between 73-78 degrees Farenheit with little wind and little chance of rain Live stats: Through www.Coastal.statbroadcast.com and GameTracker