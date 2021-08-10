Midlands baseball coach lands new job at national championship college program

Tim Perry is headed back to the college coaching ranks.

The Airport High School baseball coach has accepted a position on Coastal Carolina University’s baseball staff as director of player development. The move is expected to be made official sometime this week. Perry’s old job has already been posted on the S.C. High School League website.

Perry has been at Airport since 2011-12 and went 165-96-2 with two state championship appearances in 2013 and 2018. Airport lost to A.C. Flora in 2013 and Chapin in 2018. Under Perry, the Eagles won four region championships and four district titles and several of his players went on to play college baseball.

Perry also was an assistant football coach at Airport and been on the board on the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.

Before Airport, Perry coached in college 10 seasons with stops at his alma mater Newberry, Lander, UNC Asheville and Temple University. He was part of UNC Asheville’s team that won the school’s first Big South Championship in 2006.

As a player, Perry won 16 games and had seven saves in his four years at Newberry College and led the Wolves in innings pitched and strikeouts in 1995-97 and ERA in 1995-96.

Coastal Carolina went 27-24 this season but has been a powerhouse program under coach Gary Gilmore. The Chanticleers have made 16 NCAA tournament appearances since 2001 and won the school’s first national championship in 2016.

Perry’s departure is the fourth head baseball job coming open in the Midlands. Dreher’s Thane Maness left to become head coach at Carolina Forest and Lucas Hummers left Richland Northeast to become pitching coach at River Bluff. Ridge View hired Rod Sanders, brother of former Major League Baseball player Reggie Sanders, to be its next head coach.