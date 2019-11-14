Everything you need to know for Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State on Saturday

Saturday’s game

Who: Coastal Carolina (4-5, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference) at Arkansas State (5-4, 3-2)

When: 3 p.m. (Eastern)

Where: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, Ark.

TV: Live online on ESPN+

Radio: WRNN 99.5 FM

Online audio: http://portal.stretchinternet.com/coastal/

Live stats: Through AStateStats.com and GameTracker

Last meeting

Arkansas State 44-16 on Nov. 10, 2018 in Conway, S.C.

Coastal Carolina

Strength: Defensive line

Weakness: Secondary

Arkansas State

Strength: Passing game

Weakness: Defense

Key matchup

Arkansas State senior wide receiver Omar Bayless vs. Coastal Carolina’s defensive backfield: One of the top wide receivers in the country will test a Coastal Carolina defensive backfield that has just one starter from the beginning of the season remaining in senior cornerback Chandler Kryst, and will feature a number of inexperienced freshmen and sophomores. Bayless (6-3, 207) leads the nation this season with 13 receiving touchdowns and 129.8 receiving yards per game, and is second nationally in receiving yards with 1,168. He also leads the Sun Belt in yards per reception (17.7) and receptions per game (7.3). “He’s as good a wideout as I’ve had a chance to be around in my career and I’ve had a few really good ones,” Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson said. “I think he truly is the complete player at this point. I think he has progressed throughout his career here and gotten better and better and is playing his best ball and playing as good as anybody in the country at the position.”

The Chants are planning to be without junior Enock Makonzo, senior Mallory Claybourne, sophomore Alex Spillum and freshman Jordan Morris in the defensive backfield. “You try to limit him, limit the touches he gets, but they’re going to find ways to get him the ball,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said. “So I think what the challenge is, is when you’re trying to limit him, what else do you open up.”

Players to watch

Coastal Carolina

Junior running back C.J. Marable (5-10, 190): The Presbyterian transfer leads the Chants with 650 yards rushing on 133 attempts (4.9 yards per carry) and is second in receptions with 28 for 264 yards and three TDs.

Sophomore receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6-2, 195): He leads the team with both 40 receptions and 436 receiving yards and has two touchdowns while averaging 10.9 yards per catch.

Junior defensive end Tarron Jackson (6-2, 265): He is tied for third in the Sun Belt with 5.5 sacks, leads the team with 13 quarterback hurries, has forced a fumble and is second on the team with 47 total tackles.

Arkansas State

Redshirt freshman quarterback Layne Hatcher (6-0, 200): The Alabama transfer and state of Arkansas’ all-time high school leader in passing yards has completed 111 of 162 passes (68.5 percent) for 1,560 yards and 14 TDs with seven interceptions.

Sophomore running back Marcel Murray (5-11, 197): He leads the Red Wolves in rushing with 114 carries for 647 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and six touchdowns.

Senior receiver Kirk Merritt (6-0, 215): He complements Bayless with 46 catches for 531 yards and eight touchdowns.

He said it

“He plays at max speed all the time. . . . He’s one of those guys that plays faster than most around him. He’s able to transition from catch to run very quickly. He’s able to judge the ball and play it above the rim, he’ll block without the ball in his hands and has contributed on special teams with two blocked punts this year. There’s not a weakness in his game. He just loves to play and he’s completely unselfish.”– Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson on Bayless

“It was frustrating that we wanted a national TV game to be one that we could really cherish in that moment. But it’s one game. We’re not going to let that one game define the last three and hopefully four. So the biggest thing is taking it as a learning lesson and moving forward with it because we’re trying to get this one.” – CCU senior tight end Shadell Bell

“In the next three games obviously the goal is to win out. We’re working our butts off to get to a bowl game and win the bowl game. We think that would be huge for the school and huge for the program. We all have that mindset that we need to get there, we’ll do everything we can to get there.” – CCU junior linebacker Teddy Gallagher

Scouting report

Coastal will have had eight-plus days to regroup from its 48-7 loss to Louisiana in prime time last Thursday by kickoff on Saturday.

“We got it handed to us so it was deflating, embarrassing, etc., you can put any word in there,” Chadwell said. “But it’s still one game and you can’t allow one game to derail the rest of the season’s opportunities. . . . I think we’ve got enough leadership in place that we’ll move on and forget it because it has no bearing what happens this week.”

Arkansas State is coming off a bye after winning two consecutive games – 38-14 against Texas State and 48-41 over Louisiana-Monroe. “We needed it desperately just to try to get some guys healed up,” Anderson said. “The focus is just to try to continue to improve and play the best ball we can with the guys we have available and see if we can salvage the end of this season and finish in a bowl.”

Anderson said his team is down 24 players to injuries for the season and sophomore defensive tackle Terry Hampton is the only player he’ll get back this week. “Really we’ve gotten everybody back that we’re going to,” he said.

At quarterback for CCU, Bryce Carpenter will get his fourth straight start but Fred Payton, who started the first six games, will be available after recovering from a shoulder injury and is expected to see considerable time as well.

Arkansas State redshirt freshman Layne Hatcher of Little Rock, Ark., has kept the offense rolling after junior Logan Bonner was lost for the season after four games with a hand injury. Bonner was leading the Sun Belt in passing with 1,052 yards and 10 touchdown passes with one interception.

Hatcher leads the 22nd-ranked passing offense in the country at 297 yards per game. He transferred from Alabama in the summer and is Arkansas high school football’s all-time leader in passing yards (15,483) and touchdowns (185), and has several weapons to choose from including Bayless and Merritt.

“We felt he had all the skill sets,” Anderson said. “Turning the ball over has really been the biggest key for him, which is not uncommon for a freshman to turn the ball over a few times here or there. He’s just got a work ethic that’s remarkable and has allowed him to put himself in a position to play at the level he’s playing at. He’s just got something about his personality, the guy finds a way to win and it’s something people gravitate towards.”

The Red Wolves defense has been hardest hit injuries this season and is allowing 36 points and 487 total yards of offense per game, which both rank among the worst 10 teams in FBS.

Notes

▪The Red Wolves are 2-0 against Coastal with both wins coming in the past two years by at least 28 points – 55-17 and 44-16.

▪Carpenter has thrown 116 passes since his last interception late last season.

▪The Red Wolves lead the Sun Belt in field goals made and field goal percentage as Blake Grupe is 13 of 14 (92.9 percent) on the season.

▪ Coastal has possessed the ball on average 31:47 minutes per game, which is 28th nationally. In their four wins this season, the Chants have won the time of possession battle by at least eight minutes in each game.

▪ Arkansas State has had a winning record in eight consecutive seasons and has won/shared the Sun Belt title in four of those years.

Line

Arkansas State -12.5

Prediction

Arkansas State 45, Coastal Carolina 31: Coastal will have a difficult time stopping the Red Wolves’ prolific passing offense with its depleted secondary.