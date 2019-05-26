Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern in Sun Belt title game

Coastal Carolina faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Georgia Southern’s Nolan Tressler (right) celebrates after hitting a home run. Coastal Carolina faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Coastal head coach Gary Gilmore. Coastal Carolina faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Coastal Carolina fans celebrate in the stands. Coastal faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Georgia Southern’s Jason Swan chases Coastal’s Cory Wood during a rundown. Coastal Carolina faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Coasta Carolinal’s Parker Chavers reaches first on a throwing error as Georgia Southern first baseman Jason Swan attempts to come down with the ball. Coastal faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Coastal starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano fist-pumps while leaving the mound following a strikeout with runners on second and third. Coastal Carolina faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Coastal starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano throws a pitch. Coastal Carolina faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Coastal Carolina faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Coastal Carolina raises the Sun Belt baseball tournament championship trophy. Coastal Carolina faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Coastal Carolina raises the Sun Belt baseball tournament trophy. CC faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship.
Coastal Carolina players applaud their fans after winning the Sun Belt tournament championship game. Coastal Carolina faced Georgia Southern in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
Coastal Carolina celebrates after winning the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship with a 9-7 win over Georgia Southern on Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
