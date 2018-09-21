Everything you need to know for Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette

Last meeting

First ever meeting

Coastal Carolina





Strength: Offensive efficiency

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Weakness: Youth and inexperience

Louisiana-Lafayette

Strength: Offensive efficiency

Weakness: Rushing defense

Key matchup

Louisiana quarterback Andre Nunez vs. Coastal Carolina’s defensive backfield: Louisiana’s senior QB ranks second in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a completion percentage of 78.4 through his team’s first two games, trailing only Jake Fromm of Georgia. He has completed 40 of 51 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns with an interception through ULL’s first two games against Grambling and Mississippi State. For Nunez’s benefit, the Ragin Cajuns return their top three receivers from 2017 in senior Ryheem Malone, senior Keenan Barnes and junior Ja’Marcus Bradley, who combined for nearly 1,700 receiving yards last season.

Coastal’s defensive backfield is perhaps the oldest unit on a young team, with senior returning starters Anthony Chesley at cornerback and Fitz Wattley at safety joined by juniors Jave Brown and Preston Carey. Senior Mallory Claybourne also receives playing time at cornerback. They have played well in the second half but have given up big plays and yardage in first halves, even allowing 164 yards and a touchdown through the air to FCS program Campbell in the first two quarters last week.

“He’s an outstanding athlete, he can make plays, he’s a tough kid,” CCU coach Joe Moglia said of Nunez. “We have to be able to defend that.”





Players to watch

Coastal Carolina

Senior quarterback Kilton Anderson: The grad student has completed 32 of 45 passes for 460 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception on a Hail Mary-type pass at the end of the first half against Campbell last week, and has also rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown.

Senior running back Marcus Outlow: The former Boston College RB leads the team with both 46 carries and 262 yards rushing and has scored three touchdowns.





Sophomore defensive end Jeffrey Gunter: The 6-4, 255-pound Durham, N.C., native who is coming off a game against Campbell in which he had five total tackles, a forced fumble and a sack among three tackles for loss .

Louisiana-Lafayette

Senior quarterback Andre Nunez: The senior broke a 21-year school record by completing 19 of 22 passes for an 86.4 completion percentage in the season opener against Grambling, a 49-17 win.

Senior wide receiver Rhyeem Malone: The 5-9, 187-pound SMU transfer leads the team with 11 receptions for 115 yards and led the team in receiving in 2017.

Sophomore running back Trey Ragas: At a rugged 5-11 and 227 pounds, he has averaged nearly 100 yards per game this season with 191 yards on 20 carries for a 9.6-yard average and a touchdown.





He said it

“I would like to say it’s better being at home and having a normal routine, but having said that our kids have gone through tremendous adversity and their attitudes have been exemplary. They’re not complaining and have the attitude of let’s make the best out of this, and that includes preparation for our next opponent.” – CCU head coach Joe Moglia

“We’re excited about turning the page and moving into conference play against a really quality opponent in Coastal Carolina that has a lot of momentum and certainly is playing good football at this point. . . . They’re producing yards and points and have had some success.” – Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier

“We’re thinking of and praying for all the families of the Coastal Carolina team. [Hurricane Florence] has certainly impacted not only the university there, but the local area and region, and I think the people in this state can identify with that, relative to damage a hurricane can have and the impact it can have not only on a football game but day-to-day life.” – Napier

Scouting report

The question from Coastal Carolina’s perspective is how are the Chants going to react to being on the road for 11 consecutive days prior to game day because of Hurricane Florence? The Chants left for their rescheduled game against Campbell on Tuesday, Sept. 11 and have been in the Renaissance Hotel at the World Golf Village in Florida since last Thursday, practicing at high school fields in the Jacksonville, Fla., area for a week before flying to Lafayette on Friday.

“By the time we play Saturday we have probably gone through more than any other team in the country . . . to get to a particular game,” Moglia said. “You never want to go through what we went through, but the more you go through, the harder you have to work for something the more you want it. I wouldn’t expect our guys to get there and go through the motions.”

Coastal is seeking its fifth win in its past six games following a nine-game losing streak, and a win would match Coastal’s win total from last season when it went 3-9.

Both teams have suffered their lone defeats against ranked SEC schools, CCU falling to South Carolina 49-15 in its opener and ULL falling to No. 16 Mississippi State 56-10 last week, and have impressive wins otherwise. Coastal has scored 105 points in its past two games against UAB and Campbell.

Louisiana allowed 331 rushing yards to Mississippi State after allowing 147 yards on 36 attempts by Grambling in the first week for an average of 239 yards on the ground per game, so there may be some opportunities for CCU to gain yards behind its young offensive line, Anderson and running backs Marcus Outlow and Torrance Marable. The Chants average 251.7 yards rushing per game and 6 yards per carry this season.

Notes

▪ Kilton Anderson has the third best Total QBR among FBS quarterbacks at 92.5, which is behind only Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and ahead of Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and West Virginia’s Will Greer, who round out the top five. Nunez has the 21st best Total QBR at 74.8.

▪ Ja’Marcus Bradley, who is 6-1 and 195, has been Nunez’s favorite target in the red zone, catching all three of the QB’s touchdown passes this season.

▪ Despite Nunez’s success this year, sophomore Levi Lewis has played in both ULL games, completing 6 of 13 passes for 78 yards with two touchdowns and 1 interception.

▪ First-year Louisiana head coach Billy Napier has championship pedigree. The 39-year-old was an assistant at Clemson from 2006-10 and Alabama in 2011 and from 2013-16, and was the offensive coordinator/QB coach at Arizona State last year.

▪ ULL is collecting donated relief supplies at its football stadium Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon to benefit areas around Coastal Carolina that have been impacted by Hurricane Florence and flooding.

Line

Louisiana -3

Prediction

Louisiana 37, Coastal 34: Will Coastal’s long road odyssey impact the way the team plays?