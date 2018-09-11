Everything you need to know for Coastal Carolina vs. Campbell

Last meeting
First meeting
Coastal Carolina
Strength: Size, depth
Weakness: Youth and inexperience
Campbell
Strength: Home field
Weakness: Size, lack of depth
Key matchup
Coastal Carolina’s offensive line vs. Campbell’s defensive front seven: With only a couple days of preparation, neither team is likely to get very fancy offensively, so the Chanticleers may try to consistently run the ball behind its young offensive line against what should be an undersized defensive front for Campbell.
Coastal has gained 422 yards on 82 carries through two games with five touchdowns and a 5.1-yard average per carry. The Chants have three players who have rushed for more than 100 yards on the season, as Marcus Outlow has 199 yards on 32 carries, Torrance Marable has 109 yards on 12 carries, and quarterback Kilton Anderson has 122 yards on 23 carries, not including 42 yards lost to sacks.
“We have to stop the run, that’s really what it comes down to, our defense being able to stop the run and make this quarterback beat us throwing the football,” Campbell coach Mike Minter said. “They do have capable guys on the outside, but I want to see us get beat on the outside. I do not want them to run for 500 yards against us.”
Players to watch
Coastal Carolina
Senior quarterback Kilton Anderson: He has completed 22 of 31 passes (71 percent) for 258 yards and two touchdowns without an interception on the season, and has rushed 23 times for 80 yards and a TD, including sacks.
Sophomore running back Torrance Marable: The Presbyterian transfer had 80 yards and two touchdowns rushing on just seven carries last week and a 29-yard TD reception.
Sophomore defensive end Tarron Jackson: The 6-2, 265-pound Aiken native tied for the team high with eight total tackles against UAB on Saturday and 1.5 sacks among his two tackles for loss, and registered three quarterback hits.
Campbell
Sophomore quarterback Daniel Smith: The 6-foot, 205-pound third-year sophomore has completed 29 of 48 passes for 471 yards with four TDs and two interceptions, and has rushed for 124 yards on 24 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Caleb Snead: The 6-3, 210-pound Virginia native had three catches for 98 yards in Saturday’s 13-8 win at Georgetown, including a 70-yard TD reception, and has 155 yards receiving on five catches with two TDs in his first two college games.
Junior defensive end Damien Dozier: The 6-4, 225-pound Marshall transfer had two tackles for loss on Saturday, including a sack, forced a fumble and registered a hurry. His strip sack on Georgetown’s final possession secured Campbell’s win.
He said it
“It’s really finding those negatives in a big win and perfecting those, so going into Week 3 we’re 100 percent confident in what we’re doing, but we eliminated a lot of the little things we were messing up on, even in a win. I think it’s criticizing ourselves a little bit in spite of a big win,” – CCU running back Marcus Outlow
“I was really proud of our guys the way we kept our poise and the way we came back [Saturday against UAB]. Across the board I think we played well offensively, defensively and special teams. So for us it was a tremendous comeback and we think they’re a good team, so it was a good day for Coastal Carolina.” – CCU head coach Joe Moglia
“You’re up all night. You don’t go to sleep, and you try to figure them out in two days and that’s very difficult to do. Monday and Tuesday become every day. It becomes a work day on top of I’ve got to physically take care of my guys so they can show up to the game on Wednesday to go. . . . So you’re really having your meetings on the football field as you’re practicing, so you’re kind of putting everything together. The great thing is our guys are pumped for the opportunity so I think it’s going to be fun.” – Campbell coach Mike Minter on the short week of preparation
Scouting report
Wednesday’s game will mark the first time a FBS program has visited a FCS school in a true road game since Army traveled to Yale in 2014. FBS schools have traveled to FCS schools just twice since 2008.
A decent crowd is possible despite the short notice and rare Wednesday game. Campbell has averaged a sellout in each of the past two seasons at 5,500-seat Barker-Lane Stadium and drew 5,624 for its season opener against Division II Chowan.
Coastal is playing for the first time the team that essentially replaced it in the Big South Conference. Campbell started football in 2008, played 10 seasons in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League and has added scholarships and joined the Big South beginning this season.
Campbell is 2-0 with a 49-26 win over Chowan and 13-8 win over Georgetown on Saturday for its first modern era win (since 2008) over a Division I nonconference opponent. Campbell was previously 0-16 vs. Division I nonconference foes.
Coastal is seeking its fourth win in its past five games on the heels of a nine-game losing streak.
“I’m sure they don’t want to travel to all the way to FCS Buies Creek in North Carolina to play Campbell University on their home field, but that’s the circumstances and I’m sure they’ll be ready,” Minter said. “It’s going to be a big-time challenge. When you talk about FBS programs at that level it’s physically going to be challenging, but we’re ready for it.”
Notes
▪ The 47 points Coastal scored Saturday in a 23-point win over UAB are the team’s most in the FBS era and the most since posting 48 points against Presbyterian on Oct. 29, 2016.
▪ The 14-point deficit overcome last week ties the largest in a CCU win, matching two-touchdown comebacks in 2016 against Monmouth and 2006 against Charleston Southern.
▪ Campbell coach Mike Minter is a former NFL safety who played for the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006. He’s in his sixth season with the Camels and has a 26-32 record.
▪ Tickets and parking are free
Line
Not available
Prediction
Coastal Carolina 45, Campbell 17: Despite the lack of preparation time, Coastal Carolina’s deeper pool of talent should result in an easy victory.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Wednesday’s game
Who: Campbell (2-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (1-1)
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Barker-Lane Stadium, Buies Creek, N.C.
Occassion: CCU’s lone FCS opponent
TV: Live on ESPN3
Online audio: http://portal.stretchinternet.com/coastal/
Live stats: Through www.goccusports.com GameTracker
Radio: WRNN 99.5-FM
