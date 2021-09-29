Gamecocks gather at Founders Park to remember ‘one of the greatest teammates ever’

Photos of Ryan Fischer adorn the baseball field at Founders Park during the celebration of life service for Fischer held Wednesday. Special To The State

Ryan Fischer would’ve loved the scene: a gorgeous September morning at Founders Park in Columbia. The stands filled with friends and loved ones. The green grass of the baseball field freshly mowed and crisp. And at the center of it all, the ball coach himself, Ray Tanner, standing on a stage and holding a microphone.

Founders Park was as much a home for Fischer as it was for any Gamecock baseball player who has walked through its doors. Fischer started working with the baseball team as a South Carolina student in 2007 and was a student manager during the greatest era in program history, when Tanner led the Gamecocks to back-to-back national titles. Fischer stayed with USC athletics for more than a decade, working on the equipment staff for the football team and serving as equipment manager for baseball before leaving for a sales job this offseason.

On Wednesday morning, Founders Parked served as the venue for Fischer’s memorial — his nickname “FISCH” painted in bold garnet letters on the dirt behind home plate. The day was billed as a celebration of life, but as loved ones filed into their seats wearing face masks, there was a tragic undertone, a sobering reminder of the gravity of the pandemic.

Fischer died on Sept. 23, a week after his 34th birthday. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Aug. 4. News of his passing sent ripples through the Gamecocks sports world, with former baseball players taking to social media to remember their warm, genuine, lighthearted friend. On Wednesday, USC pitching great Michael Roth served as one of Fischer’s pallbearers.

“There’s no game today, not even a practice,” Tanner said from a stage near the Founders Park pitcher’s mound, two enlarged pictures of Fischer displayed on the field behind him. “We’re here today at this venue to honor the memory of one of the greatest teammates ever. Ryan would have been grateful to see this environment today.”

Tanner pointed toward the home dugout and said he could still visualize Fischer sitting at the end of it, making jokes with Roth — likely at Tanner’s expense. Witty banter was an area of expertise for Fischer. He had the knack for cutting the tension in a room with a wide smile or a well-placed quip. Players used to seek Fischer out for a pick-me-up, just to vent, and they’d usually come away chuckling.

“There was one common thing about all of our conversations — we would always end up laughing and carrying on hysterically,” Tanner said. “I think it brought me back to my middle school years, somewhat mischievous, and we enjoyed it.

“And eventually, he would say, ‘I gotta go to work. I got things I got to do. And by the way, you are crazy.’ And that was so affectionate, when he called me crazy. I will miss that.”

Wednesday’s officiant, the Rev. Dr. Steve Shugart, also officiated Fischer’s wedding. He remembers the first thing Fischer said to him on his wedding day: “Are you any good at this?” A classic bit of good-natured sarcasm.

In the time since, Shugart has become friends with Fischer’s family. He brimmed with emotion as he talked about visiting Fischer in his hospital room, praying with him and saying goodbye.

“Ryan was the kind of guy that you needed,” Shugart said. “He’s the kind of guy that you would want to have on your team to lead to make things better as a group. ... His smile got in the room before he did. You’d be looking for it, whether you were hurting or knew he was coming, and it was there.”

Fischer radiated with affection and love — love for his Gamecocks and Minnesota Vikings, love for his work and the players and coaches around him.

But no love compared to the love he had for his wife, Liz Fischer, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Their daughter Elizabeth Giannelli Fischer, or “Gia” for short, won’t be able to meet her father. But one day, Gia will hear stories of her parents’ love, of how Fischer knew he was going to marry Liz as soon as he met her, of how eager and excited Fischer was to step into fatherhood. Tanner said there wasn’t a conversation he had with Fischer where he didn’t mention Liz — and did so glowingly. Mikee Johnson, one of Fischer’s sales colleagues, said he stepped into Fischer’s office one day and counted 27 pictures of Liz on his wall.

The romantic comedy “Love Actually” holds a special place in their relationship, particularly the iconic scene where actor Andrew Lincoln stands in the middle of the street holding a sign that says, “To me, you are perfect.”

“Liz has that bracelet on today that Ryan gave her that says, ‘To me, you are perfect,’ “ Shugart said from the stage, gesturing toward a pregnant Liz in the row of seats in front of him.

“And one day, Gia will wear that bracelet.”

The Ryan Fischer Baseball Student Manager Scholarship Fund has been set up to provide opportunities to future student managers to support their academic efforts as they also give of their love and time Gamecock Baseball. #Gamecocks | #ForeverToTheehttps://t.co/sT72o06FPi — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) September 29, 2021