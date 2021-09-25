Live updates from Williams-Brice: Gamecock uniform report and USC vs Kentucky updates

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during the Gamecock Walk on Saturday, September 25, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

The State’s Ben Portnoy, Augusta Stone and Michael Lananna are inside Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Kentucky. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Gamecock uniform report

South Carolina will wear white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants, according to the school’s official Twitter page.

What channel is the South Carolina game on?

Who: Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at South Carolina (2-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: via ESPN app

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On-air announce crew: Brian Custer, play-by-play; Kelly Stouffer, analyst; Lauren Sisler, sideline.

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 135/XM 190