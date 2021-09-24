Can Shane Beamer turn the Gamecocks program around? ‘SEC Nation’ analysts think so

Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers believe the foundation is being built for the South Carolina football program to have a successful run in the Southeastern Conference.

Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy quarterback at Florida, and Rodgers, a former quarterback at Vanderbilt, talked Friday about the energy and culture change that Shane Beamer has brought to the Gamecocks program. Tebow and Rodgers are part of the on-air crew for the “SEC Nation” TV show that’ll broadcast Saturday morning from South Carolina’s campus before the South Carolina and Kentucky game.

Beamer, who was hired in December, has bought a ton of positive energy to the program and has the Gamecocks off to a 2-1 start going into Saturday’s SEC home opener against Kentucky.

“I think South Carolina is a place where you can have good teams year in and year out,” Tebow said. “It is a great spot in the SEC. Sure, you have to compete against Clemson and teams in the SEC, but there are enough good players around here you can compete year in and year out. It is a great environment.

“I think a big part of year one with coach Beamer is creating a culture that is inviting to recruits that says, I want to be a part of that and turning it around.”

Tebow said he’s received positive feedback from everyone he has talked to about the Gamecock program under Beamer.

“So many people like coach Beamer — film team to assistants and friends.” he said. “Everyone we talk to, they like him, they like him. When you are trying to build a team, trying to build a culture and buy-in, it is critical. Says a lot about who he is.

“I think he is starting by showing his character and that is important. It will help when he gets his guys in here and continues to build a team.”

While Tebow was part of an established program at Florida, Rodgers knows what it’s like to be part of a culture change. Rodgers was part of James Franklin’s rebuilding process with the Vanderbilt and the Commodores’ back-to-back bowl appearances in 2011-12.

Rodgers said Beamer brings all the intangibles to be successful, from being part of a strong coaching pedigree and a coach at successful places like Georgia, Oklahoma, Virginia and during his stint at South Carolina when the Gamecocks were ranked in the top 10 of the country.

“When you look for a coach, you look for a personality that can lead and recruit with his players. I think he can do all of that,” Rodgers said. “You have to find a scheme that could work. He brings a scheme that could continue to develop and be one that can win games. From a character standpoint, he has the DNA makeup to help turn this thing around, and I think you are starting to see that.”

Both Tebow and Rodgers think Saturday’s game could go a long way in helping the Gamecocks’ confidence going forward. USC won just two SEC games last year and has lost six of its last seven against the Wildcats, a team it once dominated.

“Kentucky is a game that people think highly of and I think highly of,” Rodgers said. “If (USC) can compete and can win this game, it bodes really well for them to get to a bowl game.”