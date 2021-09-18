Live updates from Athens: Zeb Noland to start, more from USC vs Georgia game

Sanford Stadium before Saturday’s South Carolina vs Georgia game

The State’s Ben Portnoy, Augusta Stone and Michael Lananna are inside Sanford Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Georgia. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Zeb Noland to start

For the third straight game, 24-year-old former grad assistant Zeb Noland will draw the start for the Gamecocks, according to Gamecocks play-by-play broadcaster Todd Ellis. Quarterback Luke Doty is closer to 100% — and could play against Georgia — but he won’t start.

Meanwhile, after some doubt around the health of Georgia starter JT Daniels, the quarterback is working with the first-team center in pre-game warmups. Daniels was also announced as the starter during UGA’s pregame video player introductions.

Head coach Shane Beamer told South Carolina play-by-play radio announcer Todd Ellis that Noland had gotten the bulk of practice reps this week, though Doty’s workload at practice had continued to grow.

“Luke’s first day of doing 11-on-11 work was Thursday,” Beamer said. “He has done some good things in practice, but we don’t feel he is far enough along to go be the starter. But we have no reservations about putting him in the game tonight.”

Gamecock uniform report

South Carolina will wear all white for the second week in a row, according to the school’s official Twitter account.

South Carolina vs Georgia: Watch, stream, odds

Who: South Carolina (2-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sanford Stadium (92,746) in Athens, Ga.

TV: ESPN

Stream: via ESPN app

On-air announce crew: Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Molly McGrath, sideline.

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 135/XM 201

Final betting line: UGA by 31.5

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 5:37 PM.