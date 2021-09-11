College Sports

Live updates from East Carolina’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as Gamecocks battle Pirates

South Carolina and East Carolina kick off at noon (ESPN2) at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.
South Carolina and East Carolina kick off at noon (ESPN2) at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.

South Carolina travels to Greenville, North Carolina on Saturday to face the East Carolina Pirates. The State’s Ben Portnoy and Michael Lananna are at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. The game kicks off at noon on ESPN2. Below are the score and latest updates.

When does South Carolina football kick off today?

Who: South Carolina (1-0) at East Carolina Pirates (0-1)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: South Carolina vs ECU via ESPN

On-air announce crew: Brian Custer, play-by-play; Kelly Stouffer, analyst; Lauren Sisler, sideline.

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirus 134/XM 190

Profile Image of Michael Lananna
Michael Lananna
Michael Lananna specializes in Gamecocks athletics and storytelling projects for The State. Featured in Best American Sports Writing 2018, Lananna covered college baseball nationally before moving to Columbia in 2020. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2014 with a degree in journalism. Support my work with a digital subscription
Profile Image of Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy is The State’s South Carolina Gamecocks football beat writer. He’s a five-time Associated Press Sports Editors award honoree and has earned recognition from the Mississippi Press Association and the National Sports Media Association. Portnoy previously covered Mississippi State for the Columbus Commercial Dispatch and Indiana football for the Journal Gazette in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
