College Sports
The schedule is complete. Here’s who Frank Martin’s Gamecocks will face this season
The South Carolina men’s basketball schedule is complete.
The Southeastern Conference released its full conference schedule on Thursday, with times and broadcast information to come at a later date.
Head coach Frank Martin and the Gamecocks announced their non-conference schedule in August, which includes an intriguing neutral-site matchup against Florida State and a tournament in Asheville, North Carolina.
The Gamecocks will open SEC play at home against Auburn on Jan. 4 and after road games at Vanderbilt and Tennessee will return home to host Florida on Jan. 15. The Gamecocks upset the Gators on the road last season — one of the highlights of a 6-15 season that was marred by multiple COVID-19 shutdowns.
The school has not yet announced capacity limits or COVID-19 guidelines for basketball games at Colonial Life Arena this upcoming season. Football games at Williams-Brice Stadium are full capacity.
USC men’s basketball schedule
Nov. 4: Benedict (exhibition)
Nov. 9: USC Upstate
Nov. 12, vs. Princeton (Asheville Championship)
Nov. 14, vs. Western Kentucky/Minnesota (Asheville Championship)
Nov. 18: UAB
Nov. 23: Wofford
Nov. 28: Rider
Dec. 1: at Coastal Carolina
Dec. 5: Georgetown
Dec. 12: vs. Florida State (Rock Hill)
Dec. 14: Allen
Dec. 18: at Clemson
Dec. 22: Army
Dec. 29: SC State
Jan. 4: Auburn
Jan. 8: at Vanderbilt
Jan. 11: at Tennessee
Jan. 15: Florida
Jan. 18: at Arkansas
Jan. 22: Georgia
Jan. 26: Vanderbilt
Jan. 29: at Texas A&M
Feb. 1: at Mississippi State
Feb. 5: Tennessee
Feb. 8: Kentucky
Feb. 12: at Georgia
Feb. 15: at Ole Miss
Feb. 19: LSU
Feb. 23: Mississippi State
Feb. 26: at Alabama
March 1: Missouri
March 5: at Auburn
Comments