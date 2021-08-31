Beamer updates Luke Doty, Kevin Harris, Cam Smith injury status ahead of first game

Head coach Shane Beamer gave some updates Tuesday on key injuries on the Gamecocks’ roster ahead of their week one matchup with Eastern Illinois.

Quarterback Luke Doty was not listed on the first depth chart released Tuesday morning as he continues to heal from a left foot sprain suffered in the first week of fall camp. Doty, who had been named the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback before he was injured, has been out of his cast for a little over a week.

Beamer said Doty has been at practice this week but hasn’t been participating much. Beamer said he doubts Doty will be at 100% on Saturday but is hopeful that he’ll improve by next week when the Gamecocks travel to East Carolina.

Beamer said Doty is no longer on a scooter or in a boot and has been in tennis shoes at practice.

“I think it’s very realistic that as we go into next week that he’d be getting really, really close to 100%” Beamer said.

Graduate assistant-turned-quarterback Zeb Noland earned the starting job just two weeks after he officially joined the Gamecocks’ roster from his offensive GA role. Jason Brown, a transfer from FCS St. Francis, will back up.

South Carolina didn’t name a starting running back on the first depth chart. Instead, USC listed four possibilities — ZaQuandre White, MarShawn Lloyd Juju McDowell and Kevin Harris. Beamer said that Harris should be good to play this Saturday. The SEC’s leading rusher last season had been limited throughout fall camp as he recovered from a minor back surgery in the summer.

Cornerback Cam Smith has been back at practice this week and is looking “fantastic,” Beamer said. Smith was limited throughout much of fall camp as he recovered from a cracked bone in his foot. He and Darius Rush were both listed as possible starters for game one.

Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge is out, Beamer said. Offensive lineman Hank Manos is doubtful, while wide receiver Trey Adkins and offensive lineman Wyatt Campbell are back at practice and should be available Saturday.

South Carolina plays Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium. The game will be available for streaming on SEC Network Plus and ESPN+.

