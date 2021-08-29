He’s the most talked-about Gamecocks freshman. Here’s the story behind the buzz

The name rolls off the tongue. Two punchy syllables, short and snappy.

“Juju.”

In the final weeks of fall camp, South Carolina players on both sides of the ball said the name often. Who is standing out? Which freshmen are catching your eye? The answer, almost always, was “Juju.”

Listed — perhaps somewhat generously — at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, Juju McDowell does not sport the build of the typical SEC running back. Yet for weeks his Gamecocks teammates have praised the freshman’s elusiveness, his toughness, how difficult he is to tackle. Even though USC’s running back room is led by the reigning SEC rushing leader in Kevin Harris and the highly touted MarShawn Lloyd, head coach Shane Beamer said last week that McDowell will play “a lot” this season.

None of that buzz surprises Dean Fabrizio, McDowell’s head coach at Lee County High in Leesburg, Georgia. There’s a reason McDowell plays bigger than his size, Fabrizio said.

“The thing I don’t think people realize is the strength level that he has,” Fabrizio told The State. “He’s squatted, below parallel, over 600 pounds. He’s benched over 300 pounds. I mean, for a kid that has his size and a body weight of 170 pounds, he’s got tremendous, tremendous strength levels.

“The thing for us is, he was such a threat in all phases — a threat as a receiver and threat as a running back and return game, and was just a complete difference-maker.”

For McDowell, the name “Juju” is associated with the idea of being a warrior. It stems from the biblical figure Caleb — McDowell’s given first name — and his role with the tribe of Judah.

That warrior mentality is one that Fabrizio saw up close in his time coaching McDowell. Beyond McDowell’s sheer strength for his size, what impressed Fabrizio most was McDowell’s ability and willingness to play any position for the Trojans. Fabrizio deployed McDowell as a running back, wide receiver and kick returner while also playing him at safety during his junior season. Whatever the Trojans needed out of McDowell to win a game, he would provide it.

Fabrizio still marvels at McDowell’s performance in last season’s playoffs, which ended with a heartbreaking overtime loss in the state title game.

“In five playoff games, he scored 19 touchdowns,” Fabrizio said. “And we play in the second-highest class in Georgia, which is tremendous competition, and for him to step up and have that kind of production with that level of competition really shows he’s one of those kids that elevates his game when the competition’s at the toughest.”

With Harris and Lloyd ahead of him in the running back pecking order, McDowell’s playing time could be a bit sporadic this season, but his versatility could help him stay on the field. Beamer called him a frontrunner to serve as kick returner, and the Gamecocks have talked about utilizing his steady hands and pass-catching experience in the receiving game.

In high school, McDowell lined up all over the formation, from slot receiver to the backfield. Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield could use McDowell in similar creative ways, along with other chess pieces like tight end Jaheim Bell and quarterback-turned-receiver Dakareon Joyner. Satterfield has praised McDowell’s aptitude and ability to execute complicated offensive maneuvers, even as a freshman.

“I plan on impacting the team as much as possible, wherever they want to use me,” McDowell said. “I’m willing to work and try my best to make as many plays as possible. Honestly, I feel like we have the best running back room in the country, so I’m taking it day by day and doing what I can for the team.”

However the Gamecocks utilize McDowell, they’ll aim to leverage his explosiveness. Throughout fall camp the freshman showcased breakaway speed and the nimbleness and balance to change direction and elude defenders.

“A lot of guys who’ve got that elite top-end speed, they’re more straight-line guys, but he’s a guy who can make people miss in small spaces,” Fabrizio said. “He’s got a lot of moves, coupled with elite speed, and that’s a rare combination for guys. Usually, they’ll have one or the other, but it’s rare that they have both, and he’s one of those special guys that have both.”

Next South Carolina football game

Who: South Carolina (1-0) vs Eastern Illinois (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

Watch: Stream on ESPN+ and SEC Network Plus