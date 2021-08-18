South Carolina lands Vanderbilt baseball transfer

The South Carolina baseball program picked up a transfer from one of the Southeastern Conference’s top programs.

Vanderbilt junior outfielder Matt Hogan announced Wednesday on Twitter that he is transferring to the Gamecocks. He will have one year of eligibility left.

Hogan thanked his Vanderbilt coaches and teammates in his post and said he is looking forward to being a Gamecock.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be transferring to the University of South Carolina,” Hogan wrote.

Hogan appeared in 19 games this season and had only 13 at-bats for the Commodores, who made it to the championship of the College World Series. Vandy won the 2014 and 2019 championships. He had his lone RBI this season against Georgia State.

Hogan played this summer for the Chatham A’s in the Cape Cod League, which features some of the top college baseball talent. He hit .227 with four homers and 10 RBIs.

Perfect Game ranked Hogan as the No. 7 ranked prospect in New York coming out of Hollow Hills East High School in 2018. He won the Carl Yastrzemski Award given to the top high school baseball player in Suffolk County and hit. 401 during this senior season.

“Beloved by his teammates. Would drop anything to help anyone at anytime,” head coach Tim Corbin said about Hogan in a quote posted to his Vandy bio online. “His personality and his approach to life make the environment very pleasing. His physical tools are above average in every department. His refinement of the game is where Matt continues to focus his attention. His care level for what he is doing and his energy to do it, is uncanny. Everyone roots for this guy.”

The Gamecocks will have some roster turnover from the MLB Draft as well as from transfers. Outfielders Andrew Eyster and Josiah Sightler will return for 2022.

Mark Kingston’s Gamecocks are coming off a 34-23 season and an NCAA regional appearance.

