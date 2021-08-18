Catawba Ridge quarterback is named nation’s top college football prospect

The town of Fort Mill is home to a football player that has risen above the rest.

Jadyn Davis, the Catawba Ridge High School starting quarterback who will begin his sophomore season on Friday, was announced as the nation’s top college prospect in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. The media outlet and recruiting network posted its Top247 prospect ranking for the 2024 class Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 187-pound quarterback is a four-star prospect, according to the site, and earned the class’ highest initial player grade of 93. Davis threw for 839 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for another 127 yards in his freshman season — a year that saw the Copperheads reach the Upper State title game.

This past year has included a lot of fanfare for Davis: The sophomore went on high-profile recruiting visits this summer — at schools like Alabama and Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. He currently has notched offers from Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio State, South Carolina, Clemson, Penn State and Oklahoma, among others.

The notoriety he’s gained has not appeared to change him, though.

“I mean, I’m a 15-year-old kid at the end of the day. I hang out with my teammates, and I know that I’m a young man first,” Davis told The Herald earlier this summer. “All that stuff happens, but I need to make sure I’m leading these guys to victory. Anything I do on the field, everything else will come. I put my teammates first before anything. I’ve turned down visits due to workouts. I’m just making sure I’m staying humble.

“I don’t really care what any outsiders think of me, just what these men in the locker room and my coaches think of me. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Davis changed the direction of the Catawba Ridge football program when he transferred out of Providence Day and into the Fort Mill School District in January 2020. The Copperheads were 2-8 in their inaugural year in 2019.

The high-profile quarterback currently lives in Fort Mill and will be on the field next on Friday at 7:30 p.m. when the Copperheads take on 5A crosstown rival Fort Mill at home.

Davis isn’t the only player from S.C. on the coveted list: Chapin quarterback Jayden Bradford is ranked No. 94 for the Class of 2024. Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is ranked No. 68 for the Class of 2023. And Mauldin’s Jeadyn Lukus (47) and Hilton Head’s Jaylen Sneed (99) are also featured in the recruiting service’s Top-100 for the Class of 2022.

